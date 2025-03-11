Electronic Skin Market Developments: Impact of AI on Wearable Solutions

The global electronic skin market size is anticipated to reach USD 37.1 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2025 to 2030. The rising number of geriatric population and continuous technological advancements are driving the market. Moreover, in the e-textile area, researchers are using 3D printing to make material that can store and harvest electricity as well as fulfill fashion demand. These players are focusing on the miniaturization of products and continuous technological development. The major players in the industry are investing in research and development activities and are continuously innovating their products.

For Instance, Xenoma is developing an e-skin that monitors fitness and health with printed circuit fabrics. Many researchers are addressing electronic skin due to its relevant application in robotics and biomedical system. Thin soft sensors that stick onto the skin are transforming healthcare. The data they collect is fed into a machine-learning algorithm to monitor spot abnormalities and tract treatment. These sensors can track biological and physiological signals such as breathing, motion, temperature, and cardiac rhythms.

Many players in the industry are commercializing soft biosensors system that measures clinical data continuously. These electronic skins can monitor electric pulses from the heart and are more effective than the intermittent hospital’s check-ups. The increasing number of diabetes patients and rising awareness about self-monitoring are also increasing the demands. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people with diabetes is expected to reach 700 million by 2045.

Electronic Skin Market Report Highlights

North America captured the largest share in 2024 owing to the factors such as the presence of a large number of market players and high adoption rate

By product type, electronic patches dominated the market owing to rising awareness about self-monitoring in healthcare

By component, stretchable circuits dominated the market owing to its high use in various application of healthcare and e-textile

Based on sensors, the tactile sensors segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high adoption rate in the field of robotics, machine learning, and physiological monitoring

Based on application, the drug delivery system segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace owing to increasing diabetes patients

Key players are focusing on the miniaturization of products and continuous technological development

Regional Insights

North America electronic skin market dominated the overall global market and accounted for the 37.2% revenue share in 2024. This can be attributed to increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular & neurological diseases, dermatology and orthopedic disorders is a major factor propelling the market growth in North America. In addition, the presence of major players in the industry is further augmenting the growth in the region.

Key Electronic Skin Company Insights

The market is highly competitive, with key players such as MC10, Xenoma; and VivaLNK holding significant positions. The major companies are undertaking various organic as well as inorganic strategies such as new product development, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and regional expansion to serve the unmet needs of their customers.

List Of Key Players in the Electronic Skin Market

MC10

Xenoma

VivaLNK

GENTAG, Inc

DIALOG Semiconductors

Bloomlife

