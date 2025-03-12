Gluten-Free Pizza Crust Market Consumer Awareness Drives Sales

The global gluten-free pizza crust market size is expected to reach USD 4.00 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.24% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increase in the impact of western culture and rise in disposable income are some of the factors for the growth of the market. Rise in the number of pizza outlets may lead to the market growth in the upcoming years.

Growing awareness related to health among people and increase in the prevalence of celiac diseases are expected to be the major factors driving the market for gluten-free pizza crust. It was surveyed that 1 in 20 Americans are diagnosed with gluten sensitivity, which may cause severe health problems. It is essential to make changes in the diets and food habits in order to decrease the occurrence of celiac disease. Thus, the bakery industry manufacturers have been developing different gluten-free pizza crust products. Pizza consumption is maximum in regions like North America and Europe.

North America held the largest share and generated a revenue of 868.80 million in 2023. The growth of market is attributed to rising awareness among consumers related to the benefits of having no gluten in the pizza crust products. Many innovative and new flavor products are launched, which may lead to the market growth.

For instance, in 2018,Schwan’s Consumer Brands, Inc. launched two new and innovative flavors of Freschetta Gluten Free Pizza during an awareness program related to celiac diseases. Tuscan style chicken and spinach and roasted mushroom ae the tow new flavors that make people not to change their taste due to different health conditions. This Freschetta Gluten-free Crust has been certified by the National Celiac Association for providing unique flavors, while considering health of people.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. India has over half of the population that is beneath the age of 30 and is known to have the most significant young generation, thereafter China, Indonesia, and U.S. Young population may be the reason for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market Report Highlights

By product, the conventional segment held more than 66.7% share of overall revenue in 2023. The organic segment is anticipated to ascend at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

Based on end use, the retail segment accounted for a share of 38.6% in 2023 and is projected to exhibit high growth in the next few years.

S. emerged as the biggest consumer of gluten-free pizza crust in 2023 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

North America dominated the global market in 2023, accounting for 32.4% share of the global revenue. This trend is projected to continue over the next few years.

Various manufacturers are concentrating on new product launches, capacity expansion, and technological innovation to estimate existing and future demand patterns from upcoming product segments.

List Of Key Players Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market

Udi’s Gluten Free (Conagra, Inc.)

Conagra Brands, Inc.

RICH PRODUCTS CORPORATION

Gillian’s Foods

Kinnikinnick Foods & Kinnikinnick Fresh Bakery

Rizzuto Foods (RICH PRODUCTS CORPORATION)

Vicolo Wholesale

Mama Jim’s Pizza, Inc.

