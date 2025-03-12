Gym Bag Market Focuses on Durable Materials for Active Lifestyles

The global gym bag market size is expected to reach USD 2.56 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. The growth in the market is driven by increasing consumer consciousness regarding fitness and the availability of various products and accessories to suit individual needs. Moreover, rapid growth of the fitness and wellness sector in Asia and South America, along with rise in sales of health and fitness equipment, accessories, and products used in the industry and increasing presence of health clubs and fitness centers in these regions are contributing to the growth of this market.

The market is also driven by increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing countries in recent years, which has propelled product demand. Growth of the middle-income population group in these countries has resulted in higher disposable income in recent years. This has enabled them to opt for on-trend, fashionable, and premium products in the health and fitness sector. Surge in new product launches and the impact of ecommerce are other key factors driving the global market. Leading manufacturers are looking to cater to varying consumer requirements when it comes to a gym bag. These are then being made available across a host of online and offline distribution channels.

Order a free sample PDF of the Gym Bag Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Increasing number of people turning to healthier lifestyles has also inspired several multinational companies to encourage their employees to take up health and fitness club memberships, a trend that is likely to give the market a boost. Gym bags that are compatible with various smart and connected devices is a lucrative opportunity for players in the market.

Gym Bag Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, Duffle gym bags segment dominated the global industry and accounted for largest revenue of 71.2% in 2023

Offline distribution segment dominated the global industry in 2023. Varied products sold at supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others play a critical role in driving this segment

A growing health and fitness industry, fueled by increasing awareness regarding fitness and well-being among consumers, is expected to propel the market

With increasing disposable income in India, South Korea, China, and Japan, these markets offer lucrative opportunities for growth in Asia Pacific

The industry is highly competitive in nature with the main players being JensenLee; Everlast Worldwide, Inc.; Chateau Manufacturing; Harissons; Nike, Inc.; ToteBagFactory; Herschel Supply Co. USA; and Adidas AG

Various manufacturers are concentrating on new product launches, capacity expansion, and technological innovations to estimate existing and future demand patterns from upcoming product segments

Key Gym Bag Company Insights

Some of the prominent players in the gym bag market include Herschel Supply Company, ToteBagFactory, EVERLAST WORLDWIDE INC., Under Armour, Dakine and others. To address the growing competition in the industry, key companies are adopting strategies such as innovation, inclusion of organic materials, adopting sustainability practices, effective distribution and offering newly developed products backed by consumer data insights and enhanced research.

EVERLAST WORLDWIDE INC., a global company with presence over 100 countries, offers premium range boxing equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. Some of its related offerings include 1910 gym bag, contender duffle bag, boxing gym bags and others.

Herschel Supply Company, one of the prominent companies in bags, travel accessories, apparel and kidswear industry, offers vast product portfolio including backpacks, duffel bags, totes, hip packs, crossbodies, insulated bags, hadshell luggage, trolley sleeve bags, travel accessories, tech sleeves, pouches and more.

List of Key Players in Gym Bag Market

JensenLee

EVERLAST WORLDWIDE INC.

Nike, Inc.

ToteBagFactory

Herschel Supply Company

Adidas AG

Under Armour

The North Face

DaKine (MARQUEE BRANDS)

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Gym Bag Market