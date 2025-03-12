Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market 2030: Innovations in Recovery and Aftercare

Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global uterine fibroids treatment devices market size is estimated to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. An increasing population of uterine fibroids patients and rising awareness initiatives related to fibroids diagnosis and treatment are driving the market.

Minimally invasive and non-invasive surgeries for the treatment of Uterine Fibroids (UF) are gaining popularity owing to the reduced risk associated with these procedures. Smaller incisions decrease post-operative pain and facilitate speedy recovery, thus leading to high adoption of these procedures and triggering the growth of R&D in this field. Many key players are investing in research and development for the launch of innovative minimally and non-invasive surgical instruments.

Furthermore, several awareness campaigns, new product launches, and incorporation of new technologies by market players are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, companies such as Merit Medical are dedicated to spreading fibroid awareness as well as promoting a safe and effective alternative to surgery. They also provide Ask4UFE patient educational programs, such as infographics, brochures, monthly articles, and newsletters, based on uterine fibroids and the benefits of uterine fibroid embolization (UFE).

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market

Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Report Highlights

The surgical techniques segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 34.0% in 2024, attributed to the increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids among women, necessitating effective surgical interventions.

The ablation techniques segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period.

The invasive treatment segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024, attributed to its established efficacy in treating severe uterine fibroids.

North America uterine fibroids treatment devices market dominated the global market, with a revenue share of 48.2% in 2024, driven by high healthcare spending and advanced medical infrastructure.

Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global uterine fibroids treatment devices market based on technology, mode of treatment, and region:

Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Surgical Techniques

Laparoscopic Techniques

Ablation Techniques

Embolization Techniques

Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Mode of Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Invasive Treatment

Minimally Invasive Treatment

Non-invasive Treatment

Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Norway Denmark Sweden Russia

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Order a free sample PDF of the Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.