Medical X-ray Generators Market Sees Surge in Demand for Advanced Features

The global medical X-ray generators market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. The unprecedented shift in lifestyle-associated habits coupled with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is responsible for the rise in demand for accurate diagnostic tools, which is presumed to bolster the market growth. In addition, the global geriatric population base that is highly susceptible to developing these chronic diseases is anticipated to impel the demand for high-resolution imaging systems. This high requirement is effectively addressed by the use of medical X-ray generators, thus presenting the market with high growth potential throughout the forecast period. In addition, these devices lead to better patient outcomes, which include faster detection of disease conditions and improved patient safety profile. These associated benefits are expected to increase the overall adoption rate of medical X-ray generators over the coming years

Furthermore, technological advancements such as modification of the design of computer-controlled X-ray generator interface with imaging system result in better synchronization of the overall imaging system with X-ray generators. This has resulted in the application of medical X-ray generators in fluoroscopy, radiography, and angiography, thus widening the potential for growth during the forecast period. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in research activities, the closure of universities and academic institutions, and a decline in clinical trial activities. The fear of virus spread also declined diagnostic or surgical activities at end-use settings. The economic crunch at hospitals, diagnostic centers, or clinics led to the reduced adoption of software and systems for non-invasive diagnosis. Thus, the pandemic led to a decline in the market in 2020.

Medical X-ray Generators Market Report Highlights

By type, the stationary segment held the largest share of over 65.0% in 2022. This can be attributed to low costs, high stability, and durability associated with the device, which is responsible for the high adoption rate in hospital settings

By application, the cardiovascular segment held the largest share of over 15.0% in 2022. This is primarily a consequence of the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. In addition, the high demand for monoenergetic X-ray generators for cardiovascular imaging owing to the appropriate and safe intensity of energy projections is presumed to provide growth potential to the market

In 2022, North America held the largest share of over 35.0%. The presence of government regulatory authorities consistently striving toward high patient safety is a significant factor that is presumed to be responsible for the regional market growth

Regional Insights

North America dominated the overall market with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2022 owing to the high physician preference for radiographic diagnostic procedures due to the greater patient safety associated with these procedures. In addition, the presence of government initiatives promoting patient safety is responsible for market growth across this region. Medical devices that cannot be manufactured in different regions continue to present lucrative opportunities for U.S.-based medical X-ray device exporters. The U.S. captured a substantial share of the North American market in 2022. Consistent efforts by market players and government organizations to pass through the market barriers for sustained export opportunities will drive the market in this region.

List of Key Players of the Medical X-ray Generators Market

Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Communications & Power Industries LLC

DRGEM Corporation

Innomed Medical Zrt.

DMS Group LLC

ECORAY

Josef Betschart AG

Poskom Co. Ltd.

SEDECAL

Neusoft Medical Systems

EMD Technologies

Nanning Yiju Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.

