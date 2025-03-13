Breast Milk Storage Products Market 2030: The Future of Breastfeeding Support

Breast Milk Storage Products Market Growth & Trends

The global breast milk storage products market size is expected to reach USD 834.1 million in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030. The expansion of the market for breast milk storage products can be attributed to growing public knowledge of the advantages of breast milk. Various governments around the world urge moms to breastfeed their children until they are 6 months old. A number of industry participants, including Medela LLC, Laura & Co., and Ameda, and universities, such as Washington University and Fudan University, are educating women about breastfeeding and its advantages by organizing workshops and offering educational periodicals. This is, in turn, impelling the market growth.

Globally expanding milk banks are predicted to significantly increase the demand for breast milk storage products including bottles and bags. For instance, Germany has roughly 18 breastmilk banks that can aid premature children by giving them donor milk. In order to assist clinical institutions in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland with the establishment and management of human milk banks on a national scale, the European Foundation for Care of Newborn Infants (EFCNI) has also launched an international project. This is expected to increase the milk donation, thereby impelling the need for breast milk storage products.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that increasing awareness and a number of government measures to normalize the use of breast milk will benefit the market growth. For instance, a congresswoman introduced a bipartisan bill in August 2022 to safeguard parents who are traveling with breast milk. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is now required to clarify and regulate updates on handling breast milk and infant formula. This law will make it possible for parents to transport breast milk as well as other infant formula while feeling safe and at ease. This could result in driving the demand for breast milk bottles and bags.

Breast Milk Storage Products Market Report Highlights

The bottle dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.6% in 2023. This growth is attributed to the demand for solutions to store breast milk safely and for as long as possible, which has increased the demand for R&D and technological advancement.

The hospital pharmacy (inpatient) segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.6% in 2023.

E-commerce is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the projected years owing to rapid technological advancement, which enables consumers to browse and purchase products anywhere with enhanced payment gateways, which ease the transaction process and innovative logistics and supply chain management

Asia Pacific breast milk storage products market is anticipated to witness significant growth with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030

Breast Milk Storage Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breast milk storage products market report based on product, sales channel, and region:

Breast Milk Storage Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Bottles

Bags

Breast Milk Storage Products Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital Pharmacy (Inpatient)

Retail Store

E-Commerce

Wholesaler/Distributor

Direct Purchase

Breast Milk Storage Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Argentina Colombia Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



