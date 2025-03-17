Eye Makeup Market 2030: A Deep Dive into Distribution Channels

Eye Makeup Market Growth & Trends

The global eye makeup market size is expected to reach USD 26.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing consciousness about physical appearance, especially among working class population is projected to drive the product demand. Furthermore, rising per capita income in developing economies including China, India, and South Korea, allowing the consumers to increase the spending in personal care products and thus will have a strong impact on the growth.

Innovation has been an important competitive strategy for the players operating in this market. Over the past few years, cosmetic manufacturers have been increasing spending on the development of products on the basis of beauty preferences of consumers. The waterproof and sweat-proof personal care products are gaining remarkable popularity, especially among people involved in outdoor work in hot and humid weather. Similarly, consumers engaged in sports such as athletics, swimming, and other outdoor sports, prefer smudge-free products are anticipated to drive the demand for such products. Multi utility products, makeup which work as sunscreen and anti-aging, are also gaining significant demand in the cosmetics industry. For instance, Shiseido Company, Limited and Elizabeth Arden, Inc. has launched eye makeups such as mascara which contain anti-aging ingredients.

Organic and natural makeup products have been gaining popularity due to the rising awareness about harmful effects such as, skin diseases and cancer, caused by synthetic or chemical based products. This booming demand has encouraged the manufacturers to focus on and expand the natural plant based environment-friendly products. Some of the organic products includes sunscreen ingredients, which adds value to the product. These natural products also help reduce signs of aging such as wrinkles and enhance the content of vitamin E and A.

Eye Makeup Market Report Highlights

North America held or the largest market share of more than 23.9% in 2023.

Eye shadow segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030.

In terms of product, mascara held the largest market share of more than 34.9% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing number of working class women in emerging economies including China, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan as a result of increased concentration of MNC offices on a domestic level is projected to have a strong impact on the regional growth.

The key players operating in the eye makeup market include L’Oréal S.A; The Procter & Gamble Company; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Shiseido Company, Limited; Natura & Co; Revlon, Inc.; and Coty Inc.

Product innovation and high spending on the development of digital platforms to ensure product supply are expected to remain critical success factors over the next eight years. • In June 2023, Kay Beauty announced the launch of 3 new products including, a Brow Tattoo Liner, a Microblading Brow Pen and 24-Hour Colored Matte Kajal (4 shades).

