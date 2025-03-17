Sorting Machines Market Impact of AI on Sorting Processes and Decision Making

The global sorting machines market size is expected to reach USD 5.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising focus on automation to boost productivity coupled with the increased demand for reducing delivery time & process in the food industry is anticipated to complement the market growth. Automation allows businesses to improve their performance by improving productivity and reducing errors. Various industries are shifting their focus towards automation to speed up processes and maintain the quality of the products. Thus, rising automation in major industries, such as food and recycling, is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Sorting machines automatically sort all types of products and parcels irrespective of their sizes and shapes. They are rapidly replacing manual sorting on account of their benefits including, faster operating speed, improved quality, increased safety for workers, and reduction of labor costs for the companies. Key manufacturers are focusing on new product launches using advanced technology. For instance, in October 2020, Satake USA launched an optical sorter named FMSR-IR with advanced RGB technology and shape-sorting abilities all together in a single piece of equipment to eliminate unwanted products, such as discoloration and shape defects.

Order a free sample PDF of the Sorting Machines Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Sorting Machines Market Report Highlights

The optical product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 due to wide product usage in the end-use industries on account of its ability to improve the accuracy of production along with reducing the cost of production

The pharmaceutical end-use segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising R&D and adoption of advanced technologies in pharmaceutical products manufacturing

Europe accounted for the maximum share of the global revenue in 2024 owing to the strong presence of leading manufacturers, such as TOMRA, Buhler, Allgaier Werke, and Cimbria, in the region

The product demand in India is expected to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2030 owing to the increasing focus of various industries on automation to increase productivity and quality

The key industry players undertake various business strategies including new product development, mergers, acquisitions, and geographical expansions to gain a higher market share

Key Sorting Machines Company Insights

Key global sorting machines industry companies include TOMRA, BarcoVision, Daewon GSE, and others. These companies employ several strategies to enhance their market presence and gain a competitive edge. These include focusing on product innovation and technological advancements to improve efficiency and accuracy. In addition, companies are engaging in strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market presence and capabilities. Furthermore, investments in research and development are critical for creating advanced sorting technologies that cater to diverse industry needs.

Daewon GSE manufactures advanced sorting machines primarily for the agricultural sector, focusing on grain and food processing. Their product lineup includes color and grain sorters designed to enhance the quality and efficiency of sorting crops such as rice, beans, and wheat. Operating in the agricultural machinery segment, the company employs cutting-edge technology to improve sorting accuracy and productivity.

Bühler Sortex manufactures high-precision optical sorting equipment primarily for food processing and recycling industries. Their innovative solutions are designed to sort a wide range of products, including grains, nuts, and plastics, ensuring quality control and safety. Operating in the food technology and waste management segments, the company leverages advanced technologies such as multispectral imaging and artificial intelligence to enhance sorting efficiency and accuracy.

List of Key Players of Sorting Machines Market

TOMRA

BarcoVision

Daewon GSE

BT-Wolfgang Binder

Dematic

Bühler Sortex

Sesotec

Raytec Vision

Concept Engineers

Satake Corporation

CP Global

National Recovery Technologies

GREEFA

Allgaier Werke

Cimbria

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Sorting Machines Market