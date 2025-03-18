St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Leads the Way in Paediatric Interventional Oncology with IASIOS Enrolment

Vienna, Austria, 2025-03-18 — /EPR Network/ — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital takes a ground breaking step in paediatric oncology by enrolling in the International Accreditation System for Interventional Oncology Services (IASIOS), becoming the first paediatric hospital to pursue this prestigious accreditation.

Providing the highest standards of care in paediatric oncology has always been central to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s mission. We are proud to announce that St. Jude has officially enrolled in the International Accreditation System for Interventional Oncology Services (IASIOS), reinforcing its commitment to excellence in interventional oncology (IO) treatments. As the first paediatric hospital to seek IASIOS accreditation, St. Jude is setting a new precedent in paediatric oncology and establishing a benchmark within the broader field of IO, pushing the boundaries of cancer care for children.

IASIOS offers healthcare institutions a framework to standardize patient pathways and implement measurable quality standards. As IO becomes recognized as the fourth pillar of cancer treatment, alongside surgery, radiation, and systemic therapies, it is essential for hospitals providing IO services to adhere to rigorous guidelines to guarantee safe and effective treatments.

By enrolling in the IASIOS program, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital demonstrates its dedication to offering paediatric patients the best possible care by internationally recognized best practices. The IASIOS standards are based on the CIRSE Quality Assurance Guidelines for Interventional Oncology, endorsed by the European Cancer Organisation (ECO) and supported by over 40 international medical societies.

Dr. Michael Temple, Director of Interventional Radiology in the Diagnostic Imaging Department at St. Jude, leads the accreditation effort. His endorsement of the hospital’s decision to enrol in the program is a testament to the hospital’s commitment to advancing safe, innovative interventional oncology treatments for children.

“At St Jude, we are focused on the development, assessment and promotion of paediatric interventional oncology procedures. Seeking IASIOS accreditation demonstrates to our young patients and their families, our commitment to providing the highest quality of clinical care.”

As an IASIOS Enrolled Centre, St. Jude joins a global community of IO centres dedicated to advancing and promoting interventional oncology practices. This international network allows member facilities to collaborate, share knowledge, and participate in exclusive events, seminars, and workshops, all while working to raise awareness about the benefits of IO among patients and medical providers.

