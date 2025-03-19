RX Japan Sparks Excitement for 2025 with International Jewellery Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — The world’s jewellery industry is polishing up its calendars for an event that shines above the rest. The International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) 2025, hosted by RX Japan, will open its doors from January 15–18, 2025, at the Tokyo Big Sight, promising an unforgettable start to the new year for the global jewellery market.

With a proud legacy of 35 years, IJT has firmly established itself as a vital event for industry professionals seeking to discover, connect, and thrive in one of the most dazzling sectors of the global economy. This year, IJT 2025 raises the bar with a showcase of over 1.3 million jewellery pieces, representing the finest artistry, craftsmanship, and innovation from across the globe.

Over 650 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions, including Japan, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Turkey, India, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia, will gather under one roof, presenting a diverse range of offerings. From timeless diamonds and rare gemstones to bespoke designs, contemporary styles, and avant-garde innovations, IJT 2025 is a must-attend event for those in the trade or with a passion for jewellery.

Exclusive Pricing and Business Opportunities

What truly sets IJT apart is the opportunity it provides for buyers to take advantage of competitive and exclusive pricing on a vast array of jewellery items. Professionals seeking to expand their inventory, retailers scouting for standout designs, and individuals looking for unique acquisitions will find IJT to be a goldmine of possibilities.

This commitment to offering excellent value is one reason why IJT is estimated to attract 23,000+ visitors. This strong turnout underlines its status as one of the most eagerly awaited events in the jewellery industry calendar. Attendees include buyers, distributors, live sellers, designers, and enthusiasts eager to network, secure valuable deals, and immerse themselves in the dazzling offerings.

Why IJT Leads the Way

Timing is everything, and RX Japan’s decision to host IJT early in the year is no accident. Strategically positioned in January, the event allows participants to gain a head start on annual trends, establish connections with key players, and secure exclusive offers before the market hits its peak. This approach has been a cornerstone of IJT’s success, setting it apart from other trade shows.

Moreover, IJT is not just an isolated event; it is part of a prestigious trio of shows dedicated to jewellery, with a heritage that spans more than three decades. Each edition builds on this rich history, offering fresh opportunities while maintaining a tradition of excellence.

Be Part of the Sparkling Future of Jewellery

As the jewellery industry evolves, IJT continues to be the centre for innovation, quality, and opportunity. Don’t miss your chance to explore, connect, and secure a stake in the global jewellery market at this glittering showcase.

Register now to secure your spot and get ready for an event that promises brilliance, inspiration, and connections that last a lifetime.

For more information and to register for IJT 2025, visit https://bit.ly/497lUtv.