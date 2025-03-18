MyDoctor PC Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Posted on 2025-03-18 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Hamilton, NJ, 2025-03-18 — /EPR Network/ — MyDoctor PC, a modern primary care practice, officially opened its doors to the community with a vibrant Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held on November 21st, 2024. The event, hosted at the clinic’s location at 1544 Kuser Rd Suite C9, Hamilton, NJ, welcomed over 150 attendees, including local residents, business leaders, and healthcare professionals.

The celebration featured live music performed by DJ Joey Hayes, delicious food catered by Killarney’s Publick House, and a variety of engaging activities. Attendees had the chance to win exciting raffle prizes, including themed gift baskets and other giveaways.

Dr. Eric Osgood, the founder of MyDoctor PC, expressed his gratitude during the ceremony, stating, “We are thrilled to bring a new standard of personalized and compassionate care to the Hamilton community. Today’s event was a wonderful opportunity to connect with our neighbors and share our vision for health and wellness.”

The outdoor event showcased MyDoctor PC’s commitment to fostering community health and engagement. The clinic aims to provide accessible, patient-centered primary care services to individuals and families in Hamilton and the surrounding areas.

About Us:
MyDoctor PC is a state-of-the-art primary care practice located in Hamilton, NJ. Led by Dr. Eric Osgood and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, the clinic is committed to delivering high-quality, personalized medical care. Services include preventative care, chronic disease management, and wellness programs designed to support patients in achieving their health goals.

Contact Us:
Name: MyDoctor PC
Address: 1544 Kuser Rd suite c9, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619, United States
Email:  admin@mydoctor4you.org

Phone: (609) 414-3760
Website: https://mydoctor4you.org/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution