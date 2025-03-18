MyDoctor PC Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Hamilton, NJ, 2025-03-18 — /EPR Network/ — MyDoctor PC, a modern primary care practice, officially opened its doors to the community with a vibrant Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held on November 21st, 2024. The event, hosted at the clinic’s location at 1544 Kuser Rd Suite C9, Hamilton, NJ, welcomed over 150 attendees, including local residents, business leaders, and healthcare professionals.

The celebration featured live music performed by DJ Joey Hayes, delicious food catered by Killarney’s Publick House, and a variety of engaging activities. Attendees had the chance to win exciting raffle prizes, including themed gift baskets and other giveaways.

Dr. Eric Osgood, the founder of MyDoctor PC, expressed his gratitude during the ceremony, stating, “We are thrilled to bring a new standard of personalized and compassionate care to the Hamilton community. Today’s event was a wonderful opportunity to connect with our neighbors and share our vision for health and wellness.”

The outdoor event showcased MyDoctor PC’s commitment to fostering community health and engagement. The clinic aims to provide accessible, patient-centered primary care services to individuals and families in Hamilton and the surrounding areas.

About Us:

MyDoctor PC is a state-of-the-art primary care practice located in Hamilton, NJ. Led by Dr. Eric Osgood and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, the clinic is committed to delivering high-quality, personalized medical care. Services include preventative care, chronic disease management, and wellness programs designed to support patients in achieving their health goals.

Contact Us:

Name: MyDoctor PC

Address: 1544 Kuser Rd suite c9, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619, United States

Email: admin@mydoctor4you.org

Phone: (609) 414-3760

Website: https://mydoctor4you.org/