U.S. Enterprise Telecom Services Market Growth Driven by Digital Transformation Needs

The U.S. enterprise telecom services market size is expected to reach USD 313.95 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing mobile phone penetration, technological advancements, growing focus on digital transformation, and favorable government initiatives and investments in the telecom sector are driving the growth of the enterprise telecom services market in the U.S.

Significant investments are being made to develop the communication infrastructure in the country, owing to several factors such as the growing demand for high-speed internet and wireless services, the need to upgrade and modernize existing networks, and initiatives undertaken to improve connectivity in rural areas. The high investment influx is creating significant growth opportunities in the enterprise telecom services market in the U.S.

The steady increase in the number of Internet of Things (IoT) applications in industries such as energy, manufacturing, transportation, and public safety has propelled businesses and enterprises to deploy robust communications infrastructure. Moreover, rapid developments in smart cities in the U.S. have led to a surge in the deployment of IoT devices for several applications, including transport, public safety, energy management, and security, driving the adoption of enterprise telecom services in the U.S.

However, telecom service providers for enterprises are being charged a high fee by the government or telecom regulating authorities for buying the license or rights to transmit signals over specific electromagnetic spectrum bands. Moreover, governments worldwide release only a limited band to be licensed by telecom operators. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of the U.S. enterprise telecom services market.

U.S. Enterprise Telecom Services Market Report Highlights

The fixed internet access services segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The cost-effective and easy-to-install nature of fixed wireless access services is driving their adoption among enterprises

The wireless segment is expected to advance significantly over the forecast period. Wireless telecom services are more flexible in terms of their movability. They can be transferred from one location to another at lower costs, driving their adoption among U.S. enterprises

The small enterprises segment is expected to advance substantially during the assessment years. Small enterprises are leveraging telecommunication services for high-speed internet, remote connectivity, video streaming, and machine-to-machine communication, among others, thus propelling the segment’s growth

The manufacturing segment is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the use of telecom services in the Industry 4.0 transformation. The growing trend of digitization, automation, and the use of AI & ML in the manufacturing sector is creating growth opportunities for the segment

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly consolidated, characterized by the presence of a few prominent players. These players are driving competition by pursuing various strategies aimed at long-term sustenance, including geographical expansions, product innovations, R&D activities, strategic partnership agreements, and joint ventures. The growing demand for telecom services such as fixed voice services, fixed internet access services, pay TV services, and machine-to-machine IoT services from enterprises is fueling the market growth.

Vendors are focusing on launching innovative products and are engaging in partnerships to strengthen their market position. For instance, in February 2023, Dell Technologies, Inc. unveiled the Telecom Infrastructure Blocks for Red Hat, a cloud-native solution designed in collaboration with Red Hat to cater to the needs of network operators dealing with 5G radio access network (RAN) and 5G core workloads.

This offering aims to aid the telecommunications industry in expediting the integration of open, cloud-native technologies. Dell’s services and support will back this solution launch. Such initiatives are anticipated to propel the market’s growth over the forecast period.

List of Key Players in the U.S. Enterprise Telecom Services Market

AT&T Inc.

Charter Communications Inc.

Comcas

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Lumen Technologies

Cox Communications, Inc.

Altice USA, Inc.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

Windstream Intellectual Property Services, LLC.

