U.S. Residential Washing Machine Market Growth Driven by Consumer Demand for Efficiency

The U.S. residential washing machine market size was estimated to reach USD 9,246.5 million in 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Sales of new single?family houses in August 2022 increased to 28.2% as compared to July 2022, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. A significant increase in households in the U.S. is expected to be the primary driver of growth. Additionally, rising urbanization, combined with the introduction of advanced and innovative household solutions, is expected to drive product demand.

Consumer awareness regarding saving other natural resources such as water and power has also provided opportunities for market players to develop energy-efficient fully automatic washing machines. For instance, ENERGY STAR-certified clothes washers use about 25% less energy and 33% less water than regular washers. Additionally, well-known companies are increasing their R&D spending to prosper in the fully automatic washing machine market in the U.S. This ultimately leads to the development of new products and technologies to make the laundry process much easier and more efficient.

The 6 to 8 Kg segment is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period. Higher-capacity washing machines have more intuitive features such as AI and IoT. For instance, in January 2022, LG launched a new FX washer and dryer with a dual heat pump dryer. The new FX laundry pair delivers customized performance that can sense load size, fabric type, and level of soiling and then automatically adds the recommended amount of detergent and adjusts the wash cycle for optimized cleaning.

Based on technology, the U.S. residential washing machine industry is categorized into top-load and front-load washing machines. Among these, the front-load washing machine remains the segment spearhead and has an impressive penetration rate due to being less expensive and more convenient than the front-load machines.

Furthermore, top-load washing machines have vertical gaskets and dryers for evaporating excess water, which reduces the possibility of mold or mildew forming around the edge of the gasket. Furthermore, older people or those with chronic back pains and joint issues prefer household devices that are simple to use. Top load washers are an ideal option for loading and unloading clothes without having to bend, making them a good choice for people of a specific age.

The offline segment dominated the market by holding a major share in 2022. Prominent companies of washing machines, including General Electric and Whirlpool Corporation, have increased their brand stores across the globe to strengthen their distribution channel and brand recognition. Key manufacturers are opening exclusive stores across the globe to offer genuine products and hassle-free services to their customers.

Additionally, the leading manufacturers are developing creative marketing and selling efforts by launching franchise stores and marketing agencies to assist customers in their offline shopping experience. In May 2022, Whirlpool Corporation launched WoW (World of Whirlpool), a marketing organization located in the heart of Chicago in the U.S. The creative marketing organization was created across Whirlpool Corporation’s North American brand portfolio, including KitchenAid, Maytag, and Amana brands.

Major players in the U.S. residential washing machine industry include Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., GE Appliances, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Various steps are adopted by these companies including global expansion, partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, development & launch of new products, and others to gain more share of the market.

U.S. Residential Washing Machine Market Report Highlights

Fully automatic segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as lifestyle changes, hectic routines, and urbanization coupled with technological advancements have increased the need to save time while washing clothes, an attribute provided by fully automatic machines

The large size family structures in U.S. households require a higher loading capacity for washing clothes, which makes the front load a suitable option as it can hold more clothes load. This factor is likely to fuel product demand in the forthcoming years

Online segment is forecast to grow at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period. The high convenience provided by the online channels is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the segment

List of Key Players in the U.S. Residential Washing Machine Market

Whirlpool Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

AB Electrolux

GE Appliances

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

IFB Industries Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

