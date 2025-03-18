Game Applications Market 2028: Subscription Models Level Up

Game Applications Market Growth & Trends

The global games applications market size is expected to reach USD 241.07 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2028. With rapid digitalization, the penetration of smartphones with advanced hardware capabilities has increased over the last couple of years. In addition, there are very few entry barriers to this market. Gaming apps are the best alternative to video and computer games considering convenience. With the availability of resources, the development of the gaming app is less complex. Social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, are also developing and offering a number of innovative gaming apps with a high level of differentiation and engaging end-users with games to enhance the advertising strategies. The Apple iOS store segment will register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

This can be credited to the growing demand for highly-secured and multitasking operating systems due to the data privacy of the end-users. Faster access and enhanced user interference are fueling market growth. Cloud storage, efficient battery use, and impeccable security to expert validated advice are reflecting the significant market growth during the forecast period. Europe also accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to the high demand for gaming apps from the consumers of the U.K., France, and Germany. Increasing adoption of the gaming apps and availability of a number of gaming options are the major driving forces of the regional market. The less complex and low-cost development processes of gaming apps are also boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for online games via social media platforms will support the market growth.

Game Applications Market Report Highlights

Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 19% in 2021. This growth can be attributed to the high demand for gaming apps from the consumers of the U.K., France, and Germany

The Apple iOS store segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

This growth can be credited to the growing demand for secured operating systems from the smartphone users of the U.S. and U.K.

The market is characterized by the presence of various well-established multinationals and several small- and medium-scale companies

Software companies are focusing on research & development activities to launch the latest technology to improve the access speed and to increase the adoption of gaming apps

Game Application Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global game applications market based on marketplace and region:

Games App Marketplace Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Google Play Store

Apple iOS Store

Others

Games App Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany France U.K.

Asia Pacific China India

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa



