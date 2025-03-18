Glycomics Market 2030: Personalized Medicine’s Sweet Spot

Glycomics Market Growth & Trends

The global glycomics market size is expected to reach USD 4.92 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.6% during 2023-2030. Growing research and development in the glycomics space, owing to its crucial role in various biological processes, is projected to drive the global market. Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized medicine has further supported industry growth as glycomics plays a significant role in developing glycan-based diagnostic solutions.

Recently glycomics have shown promise in identifying disease-specific glycan biomarkers for early detection and diagnosis of various health conditions. The potential for glycan biomarkers has attracted interest from the healthcare and diagnostics industries. For instance, in November 2021 GlycoPath Inc. launched its glycan imaging kit for glycoproteomic analysis of clinical and research samples. The newly launched kit is applicable for tissue imaging to biofluid profiling and is easily adaptable with many kinds of platforms.

U.S. glycomics market size and growth rate, 2023 - 2030

Technological advancements have also contributed to the high demand for glycomics instruments. Procedures such as protein characterizations are evolving into advanced technologies such as Mass Spectrometry (MS), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), and Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) in chemical and biochemical research. These advanced techniques provide rapid and precise results. Glycomics technologies currently available are standardized and streamlined.

Furthermore, the increase in the number of research institutes that support glycan-based research is a major factor anticipated to fuel market growth in the near future. The National Center for Biomedical Glycomics (NCBG) focuses on the dissemination & development of technologies and tools for analytical genomics. The organization’s analytical, technical R&D program involves the development of glycan tools, glycoconjugate, and informatics. In addition, the National Cancer Institute consists of the Alliance of Glycobiologists for Cancer Research, which aims at studying the structure as well as functions of glycans for cancer study.

Glycomics Market Report Highlights

  • Enzymes segment dominated the industry in 2022 with a revenue share of 29.2% and is attributed to the wide application of enzymes in glycan-based studies, diagnostics, and drug discovery
  • Drug discovery and development is the largest application of the market, whereas the diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the growing interest of industry players in developing glycan-based diagnostics
  • In the end-use segment, the academic & research institutes segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.2%. The higher revenue growth is attributed to the extensive adoption of glycan structure data analysis by research centers and the increasing preference for glycomics for training & educational purposes
  • North America region dominated the global market in 2022 with a revenue share of 39.1%. The high growth of the region is governed by factors such as the presence of a large number of research institutes and supportive government legislation.

Glycomics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global glycomics market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Glycomics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Enzymes
  • Kits
  • Reagents
  • Instruments

Glycomics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Drug Discovery & Development
  • Diagnostics
  • Others

Glycomics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • CROs

Glycomics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Denmark
    • Norway
    • Sweden
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Thailand
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Kuwait

