Hand Blender Market 2030: Sustainability in Kitchen Appliances

Hand Blender Market Growth & Trends

The global hand blender market size is estimated to reach USD 6.25 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing urbanization, coupled with shifting consumer preference towards compact and portable kitchen appliances, is expected to augment market demand. In addition, rising importance of multifunctional kitchen devices among the consumers, who are looking for convenient solutions, is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Corded product was the largest segment, accounting for a share of more than 75.0% in 2018. Major manufacturers include BSH Home Appliances Group;Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Panasonic Corporation; Braun GmbH; Breville USA, Inc.; and Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd. are launching new technological products in order to gain the maximum customer base.

For instance, in March 2018, Braun GmbH launched its one of the most successful hand blenders under the brand name ‘Braun MultiQuick 5 Baby’. The company launched these products in ‘International Home + Housewares Show’ held in March 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. These innovative product launches increase the product visibility. The device is powered by 350 watts, coupled with multiple speed setting.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Hand Blender Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market, expanding at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019 to 2025. Over the past few years, major players have been adopting marketing strategies including innovative product launch, increased R&D, and mergers and acquisitions in order to cater to the increasing demand for technologically advanced products in the region.

For instance, in October 2017, Smeg S.p.a., an Italy based company pioneered in home appliances manufacturing, launched its brand new portable kitchen appliance under the brand name ‘HBF02 hand blender’. The device was equipped with 700 W motor, along with a variable speed controller. The product has improved its ergonomics and provided it with an anti-slip grip.

Key players include BSH Home Appliances Group; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Panasonic Corporation; Whirlpool; Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd.; Braun GmbH; Breville USA, Inc.; Smeg S.p.a.; Newell Brands; JVC Kenwood Corporation; and Iris Ohyama Inc. Hand blender manufacturers are expected to adopt product innovation in order to tap new markets over the next few years.

Hand Blender Market Report Highlights

The global hand blender market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of strong players as well as new entrants

Corded products are expected to boost over the forecast period. These hand blenders offer reliability and a consistent power supply

The online channels are projected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones and internet penetration.

The North America hand blender market accounted for the dominant market share of 30.3% in 2023 due to the increasing demand for modern features such as smart home technology and modular kitchens in commercial and residential segments.

The Asia Pacific hand blender market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. The region’s rapidly growing population has fueled the demand for convenient kitchen products and appliances.

Hand Blender Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hand blender market based on product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Hand Blender Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Corded

Cordless

Hand Blender Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Commercial

Residential

Hand Blender Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Hand Blender Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



Curious about the Hand Blender Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.