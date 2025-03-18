Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Faster Connectivity Solutions

The global Wi-Fi 6E chipset market size is expected to reach USD 39.17 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of smart homes and smart cities is driving demand for Wi-Fi 6E, which can support a large number of connected devices and enable new applications, such as virtual and Augmented Reality (AR), telepresence, and autonomous vehicles. Moreover, with the growing number of connected devices and data-intensive applications, there is a need for faster and more reliable connectivity. Wi-Fi 6E, which operates in the 6 GHz frequency band, offers more bandwidth and less interference, allowing for higher speeds and lower latency. The demand for higher internet speeds is a key driving force in the market.

With the increasing number of connected devices and the rise of data-intensive applications, such as video streaming, online gaming, and virtual & augmented reality, consumers and businesses are demanding faster and more reliable internet speeds. Wi-Fi 6E, which operates in the 6 GHz frequency band and offers more bandwidth, is well-positioned to meet this demand. Wi-Fi 6E can provide faster speeds and lower latency than previous Wi-Fi standards, allowing users to stream high-quality video, play online games without lag, and access cloud-based applications more quickly and efficiently. With the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi 6E, users can expect to see significant improvements in their internet speeds, enabling new applications and services that rely on high-speed connectivity.

Wi-Fi 6E is expected to be integrated with 5G networks, allowing for seamless connectivity and better user experience. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. As Wi-Fi 6E becomes more prevalent, advancements in Wi-Fi 6E-enabled devices are expected to emerge, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other IoT devices. These advancements may include improved battery life, better connectivity, and enhanced features.Wi-Fi 6E is expected to see increased adoption in smart homes & buildings, where multiple devices need to connect to the network simultaneously. Wi-Fi 6E’s improved capacity, speed, and range make it well-suited for such environments.

Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Report Highlights

The WLAN infrastructure devices segment dominated the market in 2022. The growing popularity of cloud-managed WLAN architecture, which allows IT managers to administer and monitor WLAN networks from a single location, is a significant factor contributing to the segment growth

The commercial segment dominated the market in 2022. The growing usage of smart devices and IoT technologies in commercial areas is a primary factor driving the segment growth

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 owing to the spread of smart devices across the region

Furthermore, the presence of significant electronic manufacturing hubs in Japan, China, and South Korea is expected to boost market expansion

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market can be characterized as being fragmented due to the presence of numerous notable players. These players are fostering market competition by implementing various strategies aimed at the long-term sustainability of the market position, which makes it difficult for new players to enter the space. These strategies include product developments, regional expansions, and so on. Several businesses in the market are forming alliances and partnerships with other industry participants. This allows them to use one another’s expertise and resources, allowing them to offer clients more comprehensive and integrated solutions.

Businesses are also expanding their presence in new geographic areas and introducing new products to build better connectivity solutions. For instance, in February 2023, Nokia, a telecommunication company, launched Beacon 10. It is the company’s first gateway to enable Wi-Fi 6E to deliver seamless, high-capacity mesh networking. The Beacon 10 is a full tri-band device with a 10Gbps Wi-Fi speed. It has a 10G WAN interface that can be paired with 10 Gb/second fiber modems to provide multi-gigabit services to the house. The new gateway will be unveiled for the first time at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

List of Key Players of Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market

