Praxis Rises as Kolkata’s Premier Data Science Institute – Transforming Careers in Data Analytics

Kolkata, India, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — With an innovative curriculum and a robust focus on practical skills, Praxis is shaping the future of data analytics and empowering students to excel in the rapidly evolving data-driven world.

As businesses across industries increasingly rely on data analytics to drive decision-making, the demand for skilled data scientists has surged. Praxis Business School has answered this call with its cutting-edge Data Science course in Kolkata, designed to provide students with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in competitive global markets.

Setting the Benchmark for Excellence

Praxis has consistently garnered acclaim for its industry-aligned approach to education. The Data Science course in Kolkata is a hallmark of the institute’s commitment to excellence, offering:

Comprehensive Curriculum: A rigorous program covering key areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data, and predictive analytics.

Hands-On Training: Real-world projects and case studies that enable students to apply theoretical knowledge to practical scenarios.

Industry Expertise: Access to renowned faculty and industry mentors who bring deep expertise and insights into the classroom.

Placement Success: A stellar placement record, with graduates securing roles at leading companies across sectors.

Transforming Careers

Praxis alumni have made remarkable strides in their careers, joining top-tier organizations and contributing to impactful projects in data analytics. By equipping students with both technical expertise and business acumen, Praxis ensures they are ready to meet the challenges of a data-driven economy.

Why Choose Praxis for Data Science in Kolkata?

The institute stands apart not only for its curriculum but also for its holistic approach to education. Students receive mentorship, networking opportunities, and exposure to industry trends, positioning them as valuable assets in the job market.

Visit https://praxistechschool.in/course/data-science-training-kolkata/ for more details.

About Praxis

Praxis is a premier institute dedicated to delivering transformative education in emerging fields such as data science, business analytics, and technology. With a commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and industry needs, Praxis empowers students with future-ready skills and a competitive edge in the job market.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bakrahat Road, Rasapunja, 24 Parganas South, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700104

Email: admissions@praxis.ac.in

Phone: +91-7676-160-161 / +91-33-24980553 / +91-33-24980554

Website: https://praxistechschool.in/