Experience a New Era of Well-being at Quantum Light Wellness Center

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Quantum Light Wellness Center is a premier location that combines mind, body, spirit, and science for rejuvenation and holistic healing in Hillsborough, New Jersey. Health and wellness enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and Center Directors Dom Campbell and Jay Vince-Cruz have united in their mission to provide access to revolutionary next-generation wellness modalities to New Jersey.

Nestled amidst the serene beauty of nature and farmland, Quantum Light Wellness Center offers a state-of-the-art space where advanced technologies are seamlessly integrated with holistic wellness programs and approaches – all thoughtfully designed to harness the body’s natural ability to heal itself.

With innovative protocols that combine bio-photonic light, sound, and scalar frequency technologies to support physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being, the center’s transformative systems and services include:

● Energy Enhancement System (EESystem): The EESystem acts as a charger for the body that is designed to optimize energy levels, support cellular repair, reduce inflammation, optimize biological function, and improve overall wellness

● Theraphi Plasma Med Bed: Bioactive Rejuvenation with Tesla coil technology and cold fusion plasma for recharging your body, restoring balance, and accelerating healing

● Bio-Well Energy Scans: a unique GDV camera that provides insight into the body’s energy balance, chakras, and stress levels to guide a more targeted approach to wellness.

As two certified Expert Bio-Well Practitioners in the NJ area, the center Directors, Dom Campbell and Jay Vince-Cruz provide a level of expertise and reliability that fosters confidence in interpreting and analyzing energy field information from the Bio-Well lifestyle analysis tool

● LifeWave Patches: One of the only centers in the area that provides personalized recommendations for LifeWave patches based on a person’s Bio-Well Energy scan – these patches utilize phototherapy to stimulate cellular healing and improve vitality

● Personalized Support and Coaching: Quantum Light Wellness Center offers group workshops as well as personalized guidance from certified experts to help their members navigate their wellness and healing journeys. Their coaching services are personalized and tailored to each member’s needs for achieving optimal health, balance, and personal transformation.

Open since 2022, Quantum Light Wellness Center has been helping its members to achieve peak performance and reach higher states of well-being, consciousness and self-actualization.

“Our goal is to help our members reclaim their health and vitality using safe, non-invasive, and holistic technologies that are all designed to support the body’s innate healing abilities,” said Dom Campbell, the Center Director. “You would be surprised at how amazing our bodies are at healing. We live in such a toxic environment that often the body can use some extra support to encourage the healing process.”

Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, inventor of the EESystem technology, states “one of the best ways to experience the technology is to sleep in the system overnight!” In support of optimizing healing and wellness for their members, Quantum Light Wellness Center now offers members the ability to schedule private overnight sessions in their 24-unit EESystem room.

Beyond their innovative solutions, the center is wheel-chair accessible and is designed to be a sanctuary from the moment you enter their door. As a UNIFYD Healing affiliated center, all services offered are directed towards supporting the body’s natural healing capabilities and they have a host of testimonials on their website that demonstrate to the world that they are great at what they do.

If you want to learn more about Quantum Light Wellness Center, you can check out their website at https://quantumlightwellness.com/ and their Google Profile. You can reach out directly to the center to schedule an appointment or for any questions about their services. Connect and stay updated on social media through Facebook, Instagram, or X/Twitter.

Note: Quantum Light Wellness Center is a Private Membership Association. The center only serves its Members. Membership is Free. The center does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prescribe medical advice. If Members feel a need for medical attention, they should consult their physician or health care professional.