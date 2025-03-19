Introducing the Merry Fisher 795 and 1095 – Versatile, Stylish, and Performance-Driven Boats Available at Morgan Marine

Essex, UK, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ —- L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd, a trusted name in marine services, is delighted to introduce two exceptional models from Jeanneau’s acclaimed Merry Fisher line: the Merry Fisher 795 and the Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge. These boats embody the perfect blend of design, comfort, and performance, catering to boating enthusiasts seeking versatility and style.

Discover the Merry Fisher 795: The Perfect Weekender

Designed to elevate your weekend adventures, the Merry Fisher 795 is a standout in its class. As a versatile and seaworthy vessel, this model is CE category C rated for nine people inshore, comfortably accommodating up to four berths.

The boat comes with a separate toilet compartment and pressurized water system as standard, with the option to include a shower and toilet. The latest Series 2 version takes innovation further with additional features such as storage racks for paddleboards, an upgraded hull design offering increased interior volume, and a cockpit side gate for seamless access to moorings.

The V-shaped hull ensures stability and high performance, delivering a smooth ride in a variety of sea conditions. The inviting U-shaped cockpit saloon easily converts into a sundeck for relaxing moments, while the spacious aft swim platform provides the perfect space for swimming or lounging. A fully equipped galley enhances onboard convenience, with options for a gas stove, fridge, and water heater.

Experience the Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge: A Family Cruiser Like No Other

For those who crave long-distance cruising with family, the Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge is the ideal choice. This 10-meter outboard cruising boat offers an unparalleled combination of comfort and functionality, featuring three separate cabins and a flybridge designed as a true living area.

The flybridge is equipped with a second helm station, forward sundeck, folding co-pilot bench seat, and ample storage space. Its modular design allows the bench seat to transform into a sun lounger or an XXL sundeck, ensuring flexibility for every journey.

The Merry Fisher 1095 is powered by twin outboard engines, offering advantages such as increased interior space, easy maintenance, and a shallower draft for navigating various water conditions. Its exceptional design delivers a superior cruising experience for all onboard.

Why Choose Merry Fisher Boats at Morgan Marine?

Merry Fisher boats are renowned for their innovative design, unparalleled performance, and remarkable versatility. Whether you’re looking for a stylish cruiser or a capable fishing boat, the Merry Fisher range effortlessly transitions to meet your needs.

With over 50 years of marine expertise and two decades as a Jeanneau dealer, Morgan Marine provides expert advice to help customers select the perfect Merry Fisher model. From customization options such as interior colors to tailored specifications for specific uses, Morgan Marine ensures every boat is a perfect fit.

Comprehensive Services from Morgan Marine

Morgan Marine offers a full range of services to complement your boating experience. From flexible financing options for new and used boats to global delivery, the company ensures a seamless purchase process. Their one-site facility in Essex includes a boatyard, marine workshop, chandlery, and clothing shop, open seven days a week to cater to all marine needs.

For more information about the Merry Fisher 795 and 1095 Flybridge, or to arrange a visit, contact 01206 302003 today. Experience the perfect combination of design, performance, and versatility with Morgan Marine.