Experience the Ultimate in Cruising with the Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295 and 1095 Flybridge

Essex, UK, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd, a leading name in the marine industry with over 50 years of experience, proudly announces the availability of the Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge and Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge. These two exceptional cruising boats are now ready to redefine the boating experience for enthusiasts seeking the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and versatility.

Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge: Redefining Comfort and Innovation

The Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge is a remarkable 12.5-meter triple outboard motorboat, purpose-built for those who value space, technology, and relaxation. Designed to cater to families and groups of friends, this boat combines modern aesthetics with thoughtful functionality.

Key Features:

• Luxurious Living Spaces: The electrically controlled starboard-side terrace, a large wheelhouse with panoramic windows, and a spacious cockpit offer unparalleled comfort. The expansive flybridge, complete with an XXL sunpad, provides a perfect space for relaxation.

• Advanced Technology: Outfitted with state-of-the-art features, including three 12-inch chartplotters, the Seanapps Connected Boat system, Fusion audio, and automatic trim tabs, this boat ensures a seamless cruising experience.

• Room for All: With three comfortable cabins and two toilets, the Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge promises a peaceful and enjoyable stay during every journey.

Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge: A Compact Marvel for Family Adventures

The Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge, a 10-meter outboard cruiser, offers an extraordinary combination of comfort and utility. Its design makes it an excellent choice for families looking for a long-distance cruiser with an edge in style and practicality.

Standout Attributes:

• Flybridge Versatility: The flybridge includes a second helm position, forward sundeck, and a folding co-pilot bench seat that converts to an XXL sundeck, making it a true outdoor living space.

• Interior Excellence: Boasting ample interior volume, a modular cockpit, and thoughtful storage solutions, it delivers comfort without compromise.

• Performance-Driven Design: With a high-performance hull and recessed side deck, this boat ensures safe and smooth navigation in diverse conditions.

Merry Fisher Boats: Versatility at Its Finest

Merry Fisher boats are celebrated for their exceptional adaptability, effortlessly transitioning from family cruisers to fishing boats. Known for their sleek design, performance, and on-board comfort, these boats are built to satisfy a wide range of boating activities.

L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd also provides numerous customization options, including interior color schemes and additional features tailored to the specific needs of each customer.

Comprehensive Support from L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd

As a trusted Jeanneau dealer with over two decades of expertise, L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd offers a full suite of services to complement their boat offerings:

• Financing Solutions: Flexible options for both new and used boats.

• Delivery Services: Available across the UK and worldwide.

• Onsite Facilities: A marine workshop, chandlery, and clothing shop are available seven days a week to cater to all marine needs.

Explore the ultimate in cruising luxury with L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd, where expert advice, outstanding service, and world-class boats await.