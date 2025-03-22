Insulpro CC Expands its Range of Comprehensive Insulation Solutions Across South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Insulpro CC, South Africa’s leading one-stop insulation solutions provider, continues to set industry standards with its wide range of high-performance thermal and acoustic insulation products. Since its inception in 1997, the company has become synonymous with innovation, dependability, and exceptional service, catering to a wide range of insulation needs in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Comprehensive Product Range

Insulpro CC provides pipe, roof, floor, and wall insulation, ensuring energy efficiency, noise control, and thermal management in all applications. Among its main products are:

Mineral Wool : Mineral wool is well-known for its versatility, making it ideal for insulation, acoustic, and hydroponic applications. Its durability and chemical resistance make it an excellent choice for harsh environments.

Fibreglass Products : Fibreglass products are widely used in duct insulation, steam pipe insulation, and acoustics due to their excellent thermal control and durability.

Ultimate Mineral Wool : This hybrid solution is ideal for high-temperature insulation projects and comes in both roll and pipe forms.

: This hybrid solution is ideal for high-temperature insulation projects and comes in both roll and pipe forms. Pipe Products: Polyurethane, elastomeric, nitrile rubber, and foam glass are among the materials used in cryogenic and high-temperature applications, respectively.

Insulpro CC also specialises in polystyrene sheets and pipes, with densities suitable for underfloor insulation, chilled applications, and custom forming solutions. Additionally, their foil-based acoustic panels are suitable for both commercial and mobile use, ensuring sound attenuation in a variety of environments.

Customised Solutions for Every Need

The company’s expertise goes beyond standard products, providing tailored solutions such as high-density pipe supports with factory-applied vapour barriers, which are intended to improve insulation efficiency and prevent condensation issues.

Insulpro CC offers a variety of ceiling insulation products to help maintain optimal indoor temperatures year-round. Their Aerolite Ceiling Insulation and Factorylite products are popular for ceiling and roof applications, as well as dry walling for acoustics.

Innovations in Insulation Protection

Insulpro CC recognises the importance of protecting insulation materials and provides protection systems with galvanised stainless steel, or aluminium cladding. These solutions not only extend the life of insulation systems, but also ensure proper performance in mechanical, environmental, and hazardous conditions.

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

Insulpro CC, as an official distributor of Saint-Gobain ISOVER products, guarantees that all of its offerings meet the stringent specifications established by leading consulting engineers. This ensures adherence to the highest industry standards for safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Insulpro CC’s strategically located branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban provide nationwide access to its exceptional product range and expert guidance. For more information or to request a quote, visit www.insulpro.co.za

About Us

Insulpro CC is South Africa’s leading provider of thermal and acoustic insulation solutions. Established in 1997, the company is a one-stop shop with locations in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. Insulpro CC is well-known for its diverse product line and tailored solutions, which cater to a wide range of industries while adhering to strict engineering standards. Insulpro CC provides unparalleled expertise and quality in domestic, commercial, and industrial applications.