RPost and Catalyit: Advancing E-Signature and Email Security for the Insurance Industry

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — RPost CEO Zafar Khan emphasizes, “We are committed to providing the best e-signature and e-security products backed by an exceptional team dedicated to exceeding expectations. RMail and RSign make business easier, affordable, and better for everyone.”

RMail®: An all-in-one email extension offering: AI-automated email encryption and compliance. Registered Email™ certified e-delivery proof with a Registered Receipt™ record. Secure large file transfers, e-signatures, and compliance auditing. Productivity tools like email open tracking and encrypted replies.

An all-in-one email extension offering: RSign®: A simple, full-featured e-signature platform with: Intuitive, guided signing for web browsers. Bulk e-signing, templates, and advanced form features. Automated reminders and real-time audit trails. Built-in encryption for compliance with privacy standards.

Steve Anderson, CEO and Co-founder of Catalyit, shares, “RPost’s innovative features and commitment to advancing technology have been instrumental in helping us bring premium solutions to the insurance industry. Their growing capabilities keep them ahead of the game.”

Since 2000, RPost has been a global leader in premium e-signature and e-security services, serving over 25 million users across 193 countries. With solutions like RMail® and RSign®, RPost delivers unmatched security, compliance, and productivity tools to businesses worldwide.

Catalyit empowers independent insurance agencies with expert tech guidance, solutions, training, and community support. Founded by industry leader Steve Anderson, Catalyit serves as the go-to resource for improving agency operations and customer experiences.

