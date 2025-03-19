D’Amore Law Group Supporting Wrongful Death Families Across Oregon and Washington

VANCOUVER, WA, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Losing a loved one because someone else was negligent makes a tragedy even more devastating. Loss is hard enough, but to know a loss may have been prevented can be incredibly difficult. The families are left behind grieving their loss while also wanting justice for the death. It can be challenging to know where to turn in a complex legal system. D’Amore Law Group specializes in wrongful death cases in Vancouver, Washington. They offer compassion and legal experience to help you through a wrongful death claim and ensure you get the justice and compensation that is deserved for your situation.

A wrongful death should never go unnoticed. The idea behind this type of claim is to hold the responsible party accountable and get the family suffering a loss fair compensation. No amount of money will replace their loved one, but it may assist in their recovery and the hardships that often come from losing a family member. D’Amore Law Group has dedicated themselves to advocating for the rights of individuals and families who have been impacted by wrongful death.

“Our goal is to let families suffering from a wrongful death know they are not alone. This is not the end and they can pursue justice when someone else was negligent,” says Tom D’Amore, owner of the law group. “We are here to lift some of that burden by holding the responsible party accountable, and ultimately help the family heal.”

A wrongful death occurs when someone passes away because another person was negligent. The laws in Washington define negligence clearly, but it is important to have a legal team that fully understands the law and can help to build a case. Whether it’s a car accident, workplace incident, property liability, or another issue, D’Amore Law Group knows exactly what needs to happen to help identify liable parties and get the family maximum compensation after their loss.

The firm doesn’t just fight for compensation from things like lost wages or medical expenses. They also fight for compensation to acknowledge non-economic damages, such as emotional loss or pain and suffering. D’Amore Law Group is a long-standing advocate for victim’s rights and they work hard to provide you with legal expertise for justice and compensation to help families move forward after their loss.

We are proudly based in Portland and have expanded our services to clients in surrounding areas, including Vancouver, Bend, Eugene, Washington, Salem, Medford, Lake Oswego, and beyond. No matter where you’re located, our experienced attorneys are dedicated to defending your rights and ensuring you receive the justice you deserve.

