Adhesion Promoter Market Growing with Rising Demand in Automotive and Packaging Industries

The global adhesion promoter market size is expected to reach USD 9.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for silane and silicone products to enable efficient transportation with greater fuel savings is likely to foster industry growth.

The increasing industrialization in emerging economies such as Brazil, China, India and Mexico coupled with a growing automotive sector has prompted high demand for sustainable paints and coatings. Silane promoters, in particular contribute to extended material lifetime and boost resource usage especially in automotive paints.

Rising consumer disposable income in these economies is also expected to contribute to high passenger car sales which in turn is crucial to industry growth. Growing environmental and regulatory pressure to reduce resource wastage and carbon emissions from the transportation sector is also likely to promote product demand.

High demand for silane products such chlorosilanes and other alkoxysilanes on account of greenhouse gas (GHG) abatement effects is likely to foster silane growth. Silanes thus emerged as the largest product with around 35.2% market share in 2022. Maleic anhydride emerged as the fastest growing product with highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. These additives provide durability and enhanced binding capabilities to composites, specifically providing strength & stability in the automotive & construction sector.

Adhesion Promoter Market Report Highlights

Plastics & composites were the leading application segment and accounted for 34.1% of total market volume in 2024.Development of innovative polymer resin materials and high performance plastic composites is likely to lead to their usage in automotive, aerospace and marine transportation owing to their light weight and high strength.

The silane segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.4% in 2024, owing to high demand for paints & coatings, and rubber applications.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.35% in 2024. Growing popularity of these promoters in countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea where construction activities are on the rise, is likely to foster regional growth

Key Adhesion Promoter Company Insights

The adhesion promoter market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the landscape. Major companies include 3M, Arkema, Momentive, Eastman Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Atlanta AG, Dow, Arkema SA, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, and DuPont. The adhesion promoter market is characterized by a competitive landscape with several key players driving innovation and market growth. Major companies in this sector are investing heavily in research and development to enhance the performance, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability of their products.

List of Key Players in Adhesion Promoter Market

3M

Arkema

Momentive

Eastman Chemical Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Atlanta AG

Dow

Arkema SA

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

DuPont

