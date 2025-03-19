Agricultural Films And Bonding Market Growing with Rising Demand for Crop Protection Solutions

The global agricultural films and bonding market size is expected to reach USD 14.52 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising need for optimum productivity to sustain the food demand is the key factor behind the commercialization of specialty products. Increasing investment in R&D and advancements in agricultural practices backed by technological support is anticipated to drive the industry growth.

Films are extensively used for greenhouse farming, soil protection, and mulching. Various benefits associated with these films include reduced soil erosion & compaction, temperature control, seed germination, weed control, nutrient conservation, and protection against UV Rays.

The film segment accounted for over 75% of the global volume in 2015. Growth in this sector may be attributed to growing high-quality crops demand coupled with the increasing requirement for ideal agricultural productivity.

Agricultural Films And Bonding Market Report Highlights

Agricultural films dominated the market with a revenue share of 95.7% in 2023 attributed to their extensive application in various agricultural practices, including mulching, greenhouse covering, and silage

The high raw material demand may be attributed to various beneficial characteristics such as convertibility, complete recyclability, waterproof, and durability.

Europe agricultural films and bonding market grew high in 2023 owing to shrinking pastures and farm land. However, the region is expected to adopt advance farming techniques and biodegradable products. Spain and Italy are the leading consumers of films owing to greenhouse industry growth.

Asia Pacific accounted for over 46.4% of the total market volume in 2023 and is projected to witness the fastest growth on account of growing need to elevate agricultural productivity to sustain the food demand

Key companies operating in the industry include Dow, BASF, Berry Global Inc., Trioplast Industrier AB, Novamont S.p.A., RKW Group, Barbier Groupe, Essen Multipack Limited, BASF, and Kuraray. The global market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of various small-scale and regional players, especially in Asia Pacific.

Key Agricultural Films And Bonding Company Insights

Some key companies in the global agricultural films and bonding market include Dow, BASF, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Berry Global Inc., KURARAY CO., LTD, and others. Vendors in the market are focusing on increasing their customer base to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Therefore, key players are taking several strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships with other major companies.

Dow, a materials science company, offers a range of high-performance agricultural films designed to enhance crop yields and resource efficiency, alongside advanced bonding solutions that support sustainable farming practices and improve overall agricultural productivity.

BASF is a chemical company that provides advanced agricultural films that enhance crop protection and efficiency, as well as innovative bonding solutions designed to support sustainable farming practices and improve overall agricultural productivity.

List of Key Players in Agricultural Films And Bonding Market

Dow

BASF

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

KURARAY CO., LTD

Novamont S.p.A.

RKW Group

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

Essen Multipack Limited

MONO INDUSTRIES

BAGHBAAN VINIMAY PVT. LTD

Shivam Polymers

AEP Company.

Al-Pack

