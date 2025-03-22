Reliable Van and Truck Hire in Essex – CTM Hire Ltd Offers Flexible Rental Solutions

Rainham, Essex, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — CTM Hire Ltd, a leading van and truck hire provider in Essex, offers a flexible, affordable, and hassle-free vehicle rental service for businesses and individuals. Whether moving house, transporting goods, or handling commercial deliveries, CTM Hire Ltd provides a reliable fleet of well-maintained, ULEZ-compliant vans and trucks to meet diverse needs.

Located in Rainham, Essex, near the A13 & M25, CTM Hire Ltd ensures easy access to Greater London and the South East, making it the ideal choice for short- and long-term vehicle rentals.

Why Choose CTM Hire Ltd

CTM Hire Ltd is committed to quality service, competitive pricing, and customer convenience, offering:

• A Wide Selection of Vehicles – From small vans to 18-tonne trucks, all well-maintained and ready for use.

• Affordable and Transparent Pricing – No hidden fees, ensuring cost-effective rental solutions.

• Easy Booking Process – Quick and simple rental procedures with minimal paperwork.

• Flexible Rental Periods – Short-term and long-term options available to suit different needs.

• Reliable Fleet – Regularly serviced and ULEZ-compliant vehicles for unrestricted travel.

• Seven-Day Pick-Up and Drop-Off – Convenient collection and return options, including delivery and collection service.

A Fleet for Every Job – Vans and Trucks Available for Hire in Essex

van hire Essex

• Small and Medium Transit Vans – Ideal for light removals, deliveries, and everyday business use.

• 3.5-Tonne Luton Vans with Tail Lifts – Perfect for moving furniture, appliances, or bulkier items.

truck hire Essex

• 7.5-Tonne Box or Curtain-Side Lorries – Suitable for commercial and logistics transport.

• 18-Tonne Box or Curtain-Side Lorries – Designed for large-scale deliveries and heavy-duty transport.

• Dropside and Pickup Trucks – Ideal for construction, landscaping, and trade work.

• Tail Lift Lorries – Assist with lifting and moving heavy cargo efficiently.

Flexible and Hassle-Free Rental Services

CTM Hire Ltd prioritizes customer convenience by offering:

Short-Term and Long-Term Rentals – Whether you need a van for a single day or several months, we have options to fit your needs.

Last-Minute Bookings – Need a vehicle urgently? We accommodate same-day rentals when available.

Breakdown Cover Included – Drive with confidence, knowing you are covered in case of unexpected issues.

Seven Days a Week Availability – Pick up or drop off your rental any day of the week.

Delivery and Collection Service – Get your vehicle delivered to your location and picked up when you are done.

ULEZ-Compliant Vehicles – No Extra Charges for Driving in London

With the expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone, hiring a ULEZ-compliant van or truck ensures unrestricted access to central London and surrounding areas without additional daily fees.

CTM Hire Ltd’s entire fleet meets ULEZ standards, making it the ideal choice for businesses and individuals needing city-friendly rental options.

Contact Information

CTM Hire Ltd

Location: Rainham, Essex

Phone Number: 01708 522 334

Http://www.ctmvanrentals.co.uk/

For reliable, affordable, and flexible van and truck hire in Essex, contact CTM Hire Ltd today.