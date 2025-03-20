Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Size, Share, and Competitive Landscape

The global automotive emission test equipment market size is expected to reach USD 1,067.9 million by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for automotive emission test systems is estimated to increase owing to stringent regulations associated with vehicle exhaust emissions and soaring need for regular periodic technical inspections (PTI) that are aimed at regulating gaseous emissions from exhaust vehicles. Rising concerns to limit adverse environmental effects caused by passenger and light-duty vehicles are also expected to drive the automotive emission test equipment market over the forecast period.

The emission test equipment segment held the largest share in the automotive emission test system market in 2018. It is likely to maintain its dominance in through 2025, on account of surging demand for testing equipment worldwide, especially from automobile manufacturers. Furthermore, the emission test services segment in the automotive emission test system market is a developed business sector across the U.S. and EU member nations. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increasing demand for service centers owing to emission targets mentioned by governments of EU countries.

Asia Pacific is poised to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to surging adoption of emission norms and growing emphasis on ensuring that automobile manufacturers comply with the same, especially in developing countries such as China and India. These countries are focusing extensively on regulating, monitoring, and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in order to cut down adverse effects on environment due to excessive GHG emissions by vehicle exhaust systems.

The adoption rate of periodic technical inspections, vehicle emission norms & standards, and inspection & maintenance programs is high in Europe and North America. European countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Finland are already following vehicle emission stringent rules & regulations and have laid down strict standards & norms so as to regulate GHG emissions and other hazardous effects of pollutants emitted by vehicle exhaust systems. Therefore, Europe spearheaded the global vehicle emission test system market in 2018 owing to presence of several testing equipment manufacturers and emission testing service providers.

Key market participants in the global automotive emission test equipment market include HORIBA, Ltd., Opus Inspection, TÜV Nord Group, Gemco Equipment Ltd, and TEXA S.p.A.

The emission test equipment segment held the largest share in the market for automotive emission test equipment and accounted for 47.1% of the global revenue in 2022.

The emission test services segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The other vehicle emission test equipment/components segment dominated the market with 85.0% of the global revenue share in 2022. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Europe dominated the market for automotive emission test equipment, accounting for 33.6% of the global revenue share in 2022.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The increasing urbanization in this region is encouraging the introduction and implementation of numerous initiatives taken by regional countries that are aimed at regulating and monitoring vehicle exhausts.

Opus Inspection

GEMCO Equipment Ltd.

TÜV Nord Group

CAPELEC

HORIBA, Ltd.

Applus+

SGS SA

AVL List GmbH

TEXA S.p.A.

