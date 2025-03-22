The Braided Rug Company Expands Collection with Sustainable Jute Baskets & Timeless Hardwearing Rugs

Aberdovey, UK, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Braided Rug Company is delighted to introduce its latest collection of organic Jute Baskets and hardwearing American braided rugs. Designed to bring style, functionality, and sustainability into homes, these beautifully crafted pieces combine traditional artistry with modern practicality.

Introducing Organic Jute Baskets – A Perfect Blend of Functionality and Style

Handwoven from 100% organic jute, these new baskets offer a versatile and eco-friendly storage solution for any space. Crafted with braided and dyed strands of jute, each basket is made by hand, ensuring that no two are exactly alike.

The collection is available in three convenient sizes to suit different storage needs:

• Small – A decorative plant holder or compact organizer for keys, toiletries, or office supplies.

• Medium – Perfect for shelving, bedside tables, or keeping smaller household items neatly tucked away.

• Large – A stylish and practical option for storing toys, laundry, towels, or blankets.

Designed with a selection of colorways, these baskets complement a range of interior styles. Whether opting for the bold hues of Carnival Blue or the calming tones of Seaspray, each basket enhances home décor with natural texture and warmth.

Sustainable Craftsmanship – Beauty with a Purpose

As a biodegradable, renewable, and sustainable material, jute is an environmentally responsible choice. Unlike plastic storage solutions, jute baskets decompose naturally, reducing environmental impact.

Additional benefits include:

• Ethically sourced and crafted by skilled artisans.

• Minimal maintenance required – simply wipe clean with soap and water.

• Durability – Jute’s natural fibers ensure long-lasting quality without synthetic reinforcements.

By incorporating these handcrafted baskets into everyday living, homeowners can enjoy both practicality and sustainability in their storage solutions.

The Legacy of Hardwearing Rugs – A Testament to Timeless Quality

Since its founding, The Braided Rug Company has built its reputation on the artistry of American braided rugs. These timeless pieces are crafted in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where the tradition of hand-braiding has been passed down for over a century.

Designed for durability and beauty, hardwearing rugs are ideal for high-traffic areas like hallways, kitchens, and family rooms.

Why Hardwearing Rugs Stand the Test of Time

Unlike mass-produced alternatives, Capel American braided rugs are crafted using:

• High-quality surface yarns – ensuring long-lasting color and texture.

• Reinforced stitching – preventing unraveling and ensuring durability.

• Strict quality inspections – every rug is meticulously checked before reaching customers.

Each rug is a unique piece, with intricately braided patterns and rich, hand-dyed colors that complement both classic and contemporary homes.

Elevate Your Home with Classic & Sustainable Décor

With organic jute baskets and handcrafted braided rugs, The Braided Rug Company offers homeowners a chance to blend practicality, beauty, and sustainability in their interiors. These thoughtfully designed pieces ensure that every home remains stylish, functional, and environmentally responsible.

Now available at The Braided Rug Company, these new collections invite customers to embrace quality craftsmanship and timeless elegance in their everyday spaces.