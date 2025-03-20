North America Food & Beverage Filling & Capping Machines Market 2030: The Future of Manual Machines

North America Food & Beverage Filling & Capping Machines Market Growth & Trends

The North American food & beverage filling & capping machines market size is expected to reach USD 2.62 billion by 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030. Development of new technologies in the packaging and filling machines market, changing consumer lifestyles, in filling & capping equipment are some of the factors that are projected to drive the growth of the market.

The food & beverages industry has emerged as a high-growth industry, notably in the food processing segment in North America over the past few years owing to its significant potential for value addition. The increasing inclination of consumers toward adopting healthy food habits is expected to fuel the demand for food & beverages, thereby driving the demand for this product.

The growing proportion of young consumers with high spending ability, preferences for healthy beverages, dairy-free beverages, hybrid beverages, sugar-free beverages, etc., are expected to fuel the demand, thereby leading to the growth of the market for food & beverage filling and capping machines during the forecast period.

Food & beverage filling and capping machines help to achieve waste elimination and minimize overfilling of beverages during packaging while improving profitability. In addition, these machines are also highly efficient and user-friendly. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for these types of machinery during the forecast period.

The changing lifestyle of the masses, coupled with a growing middle-class population and its increasing disposable income, surging consumption of packaged food & beverages in households are anticipated to drive the demand for food & beverages during the forecast period, thereby fueling the growth over the forecast period.

North America Food & Beverage Filling & Capping Machines Market Report Highlights

Aseptic filling machines accounted for 14.0% of the global market share in 2021 due to attributes such as flexibility, minimizes waste, and product loss when compared to a manual process

The automatic filling & capping machines are expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% owing to their higher production rates, dependability and consistency, adaptability, lower operator contact, and easy controls

Semi-automatic filling and capping machines are anticipated to register a 5.1 % CAGR due to their capacity to fill the area without the assistance of the operator/user, high-quality valves, clean filling, fast changeover, and prolonged life

The alcoholic beverages end-use segment registered a 6.0% CAGR owing to its advantages such as machines precisely filling the bottles thus the containers are neither over-filled nor under-filled in the production processes

In April 2022, KHS developed a modular PET filler platform. With this new PET filler platform, users can tailor their requirements, reconfigure, and expand their needs anytime. The PET filler platform consumes very low energy and emits low carbon

In November 2021, SIG launched a family-size carton filler. This new filler machine is capable of producing 18,000 packs per hour. The filler machine offers flexibility to its customers to choose between 12,000, 16,000, and 18,000 packs per hour

North America Food & Beverage Filling & Capping Machines Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America food & beverage filling & capping machines market based on equipment, type, end-use, and country:

North America Food & Beverage Filling & Capping Machines Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Filling

Capping

North America Food & Beverage Filling & Capping Machines Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

North America Food & Beverage Filling & Capping Machines End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Beverages

Food

North America Food & Beverage Filling & Capping Machines Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

