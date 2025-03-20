Brazil Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

The Brazil polyethylene terephthalate market size is estimated to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Surging demand for PET, mainly from the beverage packaging industry, is estimated to stoke the growth of the market in Brazil.

The Brazil PET market is anticipated to be driven by rising applications in the food & beverages segment. The demand in this segment is particularly driven by surge in sales of premium bottled drinking water as well as juices and carbonated soft drinks. Rising personal disposable income of Brazilian consumers, due to revival of the economy, is projected to further propel the market. However, extensive availability of substitutes such as glass, metal, and other grades of plastics are poised to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Growing applications of PET in manufacturing fiber is likely to drive the market over the upcoming years. These man-made fibers are completely recyclable and can be made from recycled plastics. Thus, they can be manufactured without the use of virgin petroleum stocks.

The Brazil polyethylene terephthalate market size was valued at USD 15.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2024 to 2030.

The food & beverages segment accounted for 33.1% revenue share in 2023 due to PET’s favorable properties, such as its excellent barrier characteristics, which help preserve the freshness and quality of food and beverages.

The films & sheets segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2024 to 2030 attributed to the extensive use of PET films and sheets in various industries.

Some key companies in the Brazil polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market include Universal Polychem (India) Pvt. Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Four Seasons FZE, and others. Organizations prioritize expanding their clientele to obtain a competitive advantage within the sector. As a result, major players are implementing various strategic measures, including mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations with other key firms.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited has made substantial investments to enhance its PET recycling capacity in Brazil. In 2023, Indorama Ventures completed the expansion of its recycling facility in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, increasing its production capacity almost three times for PET made from post-consumer recycled material.

Four Seasons is involved in the production and distribution of PET products, catering to various applications such as packaging and consumer goods. Four Seasons focuses on leveraging advanced manufacturing techniques to produce high-quality PET that meets the stringent requirements of the food and beverage industry.

