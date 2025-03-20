Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market 2030: Outsourcing’s Big Win

Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Growth & Trends

The global peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market is expected to reach USD 5.67 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. , registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030. The growing recognition of peptides and oligonucleotides as valuable therapeutic agents for various diseases is fueling the demand for CDMO services. Moreover, the increasing pipeline of peptides and oligonucleotide therapeutics and the growing penetration of CDMOs in the field are a few of the factors driving the growth of the market.

The market is fragmented, with several players having similar technological and processing capabilities. These companies offer various services related to peptide and oligonucleotide development, data interpretation, sample analysis, and clinical trial support. The market is characterized by fierce competition driven by factors such as quality assurance, technological advancements, regulatory compliance, and the ability to offer high-value and diverse services.

The growing investment by major companies in the development and manufacturing of peptides and oligonucleotide-based therapeutics is one of the prominent factors supporting the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2023, CordenPharma announced the expansion of its commercial peptide production capabilities through the enhancement of facilities at CordenPharma Colorado, which now stands as the world’s largest Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) manufacturing facility. Additionally, in September 2023, CombiGene selected AmbioPharm as the CDMO partner for their peptide-based pain project, COZY01, which also involves Zyneyro.

The COVID-19 pandemic moderately impacted the market. The early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on clinical trials, as a result of travel restrictions, disruptions in the supply chain, and setbacks in clinical trials. Nonetheless, it also presented prospects, notably the heightened emphasis on antiviral peptides and the swift creation of mRNA vaccines. Furthermore, there has been a substantial increase in collaborations and partnerships across biopharmaceutical companies with an aim to boost the production of peptide-based therapeutics.

Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Report Highlights

The peptides segment accounted for the largest share of 66.3% in 2023.The segment is driven by the growing demand for peptide-based therapeutics and the rise in the number of clinical trials involving the use of peptides.

Based on the service type, the contract manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of 65.0% in 2023. The substantial market share in this segment primarily results from the growing demand for outsourced manufacturing services, driven by the cost-effectiveness of outsourced manufacturing.

Biopharmaceutical companies are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 13.0% across the analysis timeframe due to the increasing number of biopharmaceutical companies focusing on research and development of peptide-based drugs.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast time frame. The substantial growth is primarily attributed to the rising trend of Western pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their manufacturing operations to emerging economies like China and India.

Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market based on product, service type, end use, and region:

Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Peptides

Oligonucleotides

Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Contract Development

Contract Manufacturing

Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



