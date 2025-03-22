Future Electronics Commemorates Juliano Teixeira’s 25-Year Milestone

Montreal, Quebec, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronics distribution, is thrilled to celebrate Juliano Teixeira’s 25th anniversary with the company. Over the past quarter-century, Juliano has grown from an engineering intern into a trusted leader as General Sales Manager in Brazil, managing Inside Sales and Sales Support teams.

Juliano began his journey at Future Electronics in 1999 at just 19 years old. Initially planning to pursue a career in architecture, the dynamic and engaging environment at Future Electronics inspired him to balance university studies at night while working full-time. This dedication paid off with a series of promotions and consistent recognition for his contributions.

“I joined Future Electronics very young – 19 years old – as an Engineering trainee,” Juliano said when asked about his journey with Future Electronics. “The work environment at Future was so dynamic and fun, that I decided to attend university at night so I could continue working for Future during the day. My efforts have always been recognized by the Company, with several promotions during these last 25 years.”

Juliano’s professional achievements include being a top sales performer for many years, earning praise from customers and colleagues alike. As a manager, he has successfully led two diverse teams, consistently improving the structure and performance of Inside Sales Representatives (ISRs) and Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) in Brazil.

Outside of his work at Future Electronics, Juliano is equally accomplished. He earned a degree in Architecture and Urban Planning in 2008 from Unicamp in Brazil, where his graduation project—a design for a Science Museum—was ranked among the top 25 in a national competition. Juliano is also a passionate poet with plans to publish a book in the future, an animal welfare advocate supporting local NGOs, and an avid fitness enthusiast and sci-fi fan.

“We are very grateful for his presence and wish him many more years ahead in the company,” Juliano’s manager said.

Future Electronics extends its deepest gratitude to Juliano Teixeira for his incredible contributions over the last 25 years. His dedication, leadership, and passion continue to inspire his colleagues and shape the company’s success.

