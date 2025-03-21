ACM CRC is Transforming Composite Coating Processes for Australia’s Critical Industries

SYDNEY, Australia, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — A new ACM CRC project is set to develop a cutting-edge, high efficiency laser cladding system, advancing the next generation of fully automated laser cladding technology. This system will be used to design and create multi-functional metal matrix composite (MMC) coatings, with applications in a wide range of industries including marine, mining, defence, and more.

MMC and other metal-based composites are critical to the Australian economy. Currently, sourcing replacement parts for machinery from overseas often results in long lead times, increasing machinery downtime for Australian companies. Laser cladding repairs worn or corroded parts, reducing downtime and creating value locally. The same process can also be used to produce new parts, enhancing efficiency and supporting local manufacturing.

This project will examine the effects of different process parameters on the microstructure, hardness, wear resistance, and corrosion resistance of laser composite coatings. While cost-effective construction steels are commonly used for surface coatings, the proposed laser cladding technology offers an advanced alternative. It provides surface treatments that significantly improve the durability and performance of parts. This technology has already been successfully applied in industries such as aviation, automotive, marine, mining, gas, and oil, extending the lifespan of equipment and reducing the need for new production.

Through this project, ACM CRC Partners LaserBond and The University of Sydney will develop an automated, high-efficiency laser cladding process and an in-house catalogue of materials and process parameters. This will serve as a comprehensive guide for using laser cladding to create high-wear and corrosion-resistant coatings.

The project combines process manufacturing optimisation, characterisation, and simulation to address challenges and bottlenecks in automating the process. The goal is to create a fully integrated, automated laser cladding system for superior LaserBond coatings designed for extreme environments.

“With project partners from The University of Sydney, we aim to strengthen Australia’s manufacturing capabilities through quality monitoring, prototype assessment, and simulation of the coating process,” said Dr. Thomas Schläfer, Research and Development Manager at LaserBond, a surface engineering company focused on enhancing the performance of machinery in Australia and beyond.

Prof. Anna Paradowska, Co-lead Chief Investigator and Conjoint Professor at The University of Sydney’s School of Civil and Aerospace Engineering, emphasised the importance of precise control over process parameters, such as laser power and scanning speed, in achieving the desired coating properties. “Systematic studies are still needed to understand the time-related properties of MMC coatings, like wear and corrosion resistance, which are critical for industrial applications.”

Dr. Li Chang, Co-lead Chief Investigator and Senior Lecturer at The University of Sydney, added, “Manufacturing efficiency and quality control will be ensured through automated monitoring and control technology. This approach will be validated by producing MMC coatings with enhanced wear and corrosion resistance.”

Dr. Steve Gower, ACM CRC CEO, highlighted the broader economic impact of the project: “Corrosion, exacerbated by climate change, costs countries 3-4% of their GDP. The demand for environmentally friendly and economical processes to produce high-quality coatings is growing. Understanding corrosion mechanisms in MMC coatings is essential to developing wear and corrosion-resistant solutions, which requires expert knowledge and specialised testing. Our project brings together this expertise to support manufacturers and policymakers in optimising resources, reducing waste, and creating more sustainable products.”

The new laser cladding technology is environmentally friendly, operating without harmful chemicals or noise emissions. This breakthrough has immediate relevance for LaserBond and ACM CRC, with significant potential to benefit marine, chemical, mining, defence, and space industries in Australia and globally.