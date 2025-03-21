Adapting to the Future of Food & Beverage Manufacturing: Drink JAPAN & FOODtech Week Tokyo successfully concludes for 2024

Tokyo, Japan, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Three days of unprecedented access to leading businesses for food and beverage manufacturing recently concluded with tremendous success. The 9th Drink JAPAN and the 5th FOODtech Week Tokyo continue to bolster the industry as it moves forward with zones catered to specific production processes, expert-led conference sessions, and top-tier innovations on display.

Organised by RX Japan Ltd. last November 20–22, 2024, at Makuhari Messe, Japan, a verified audience of 13,857* attended to see 400* exhibitors and listen to 90* conference sessions.

The two shows, concurrent with the 3rd Restaurant Industry Innovation Week, also boast of both local and global exhibitors. Well-known companies present were from Japan, Canada, China, the United States, France, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, Korea, and Italy.

Covering End-to-End Process: The Expertise of Drink JAPAN 2024

The 9th edition of Drink JAPAN offered visitors expansive show zones encompassing the end-to-end process of beverage manufacturing and liquid food development. Featured zones included were the Production & Brewing Zone, Packaging Materials Zone, and the newly enhanced Ingredients Zone and Craft Beer Zone.

All four areas featured top-of-the-line products and services for research and development, packaging, filling and testing, as well as quality control, production, and excellent ingredients for the perfect brew.

Some of the solutions on display were the latest distillery equipment, wine tanks, 500L beer brewhouses, and quality substances like Tencha, malt, and concentrated Ume puree.

The show floor saw an influx of business meetings and partnerships, encouraging technical consultations, pricing and negotiations, and product & technology introductions to visitors looking to streamline their production process considering technology and industry changes.

Keeping Up with Industry Standards: FOODtech Week Tokyo Offers AI Solutions

Food production is a complex industry with a set of stringent rules and standards to follow, alongside growing client preference for digitalization. FOODtech Week Tokyo recognises this and is quick to support business owners and professionals through it.

The 5th edition saw the launching of two new specialised shows—Food Hygiene Expo and Food Loss & Waste Recycling Fair—and a spotlight on AI and automation to aid food production and food safety.

In consideration of HACCP guidelines, managing food waste, and keeping up with a now highly digital world, visitors saw the top-notch solutions that exhibitors can offer to answer these demands.

Products like handheld alcohol meters, food service robots, automated order kiosks, and AI software for pricing, orders, inventory, and customer chats were featured.

Partnerships and deals through business matching meetings were abundant at the show. Participants included professionals from food manufacturers, chain restaurants, and distributors and importers were among those that participated.

Expert-led Conferences and AI: Furthering the Experience for Visitors

The role of digitalisation in food and beverage production was a highlight for the conference, with business leaders discussing the future of the industry.

Sessions that tackled the industries moving forward were “The Future of the Beverage Industry” featuring Daisuke Honjo, President, and Shunichi Nasu, Senior Executive Director of the JAPAN SOFT DRINK ASSOCIATION, and “The Vision of the Future of Food Factory and Workers”, presented by Ryota Watanabe, Kewpie’s Director, and Yuji Shiraki, Chief Executive Officer of TechMagic, Inc.

Gear Up for Another Year

Drink JAPAN and FOODtech Week Tokyo 2024’s commitment to supporting the industry amidst changes was clearly seen in this year’s run.

With comprehensive show zones, conferences backed by industry leaders, and showcasing the best and the latest market innovations like AI, prioritising the growth of businesses and professionals is unmissable.

And this dedication to adapt to changes does not stop this year.

More advancements are ready to serve stakeholders next year at the Osaka and Tokyo installments—happening on Feb. 25–27, 2025 at INTEX Osaka, and Dec. 3–5, 2025 at Makuhari Messe, respectively.

This continues the assurance that in every process and every challenge, there is support for the food and beverage manufacturing industry to excel.