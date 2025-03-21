iMerit launches Automotive AI Center of Excellence in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — iMerit, a software-delivered AI data solutions leader, is expanding. The company has launched an Automotive AI Center of Excellence in the vibrant city of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. This is a testament to the potential of the industry. According to a Nasscom report, the international market size of the automotive industry with AI is forecasted to reach a whopping $7.5 billion. The market will also grow at a rate of 21.5% CAGR by 2028, which will be a revolution in the industry.

The new center, iMerit’s 12th location, was inaugurated by Dr Palanivel Thiagarajan, the Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services for Tamil Nadu, in the presence of employees, guests, and senior executives from iMerit. iMerit has already hired over 220 employees in Coimbatore and has plans to double this in the next fiscal year. The company continues to invest in developing industry-leading software and solutions for AI Data to support its customers in autonomous mobility, medical AI, and technology.

iMerit is unique within the technology sector, with its leading AI data software Ango Hub driving customer traction and backed by 5000+ experts in computer vision and generative AI. The company enjoys a 90% employee retention rate and has maintained a gender ratio of 50% women since its inception.

Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Honorable Minister of IT and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu, said: “This event signifies a critical milestone, illustrating the remarkable speed at which visionary leadership and dedicated execution can effect change. The establishment of an office within six months—from initial discussions to formal inauguration—constitutes an exceptional accomplishment. Organizations operating in sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, computer vision, and data augmentation are poised to transform industries on a global scale. Moreover, these companies are fostering inclusive growth by advancing historically underserved communities, generating employment opportunities, and equipping individuals with advanced skill sets. Notably, with women comprising 52% of the workforce, many serving as sole breadwinners, this model embodies innovation, social equity, and empowerment—a true reflection of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin’s ambition & excellence”

“Coimbatore is a historic cultural and industrial venue. It is already famous for its IT and Automotive sectors. I am very pleased to bring these together with iMerit’s Automotive AI vertical. Automotive AI is our largest vertical. 60% of our revenues come from cutting-edge companies in autonomous mobility including trucking, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and drones,” said Radha Ramaswami Basu, CEO and founder, iMerit Inc.

iMerit has been in the global AI data business for over a decade with customers across innovative and mission-critical sectors such as automotive, healthcare, agriculture, fintech, and recently, generative AI. Its software Ango Hub, with specialized industry capabilities such as 3D sensors, has been driving new customer acquisition, resulting in the strategic decision to put down roots in Coimbatore. The global AI data management market size is estimated at USD 25.53 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2024 to 2030.

“Data quality is critical to AI technology, especially in computer vision and multisensor fusion, which are important for innovation in autonomous vehicles,” said Anupam Biswas, Chief Delivery Officer, iMerit. “The work is quite complex and we found a good mix of experienced and young talent in the Coimbatore area. This has been our fastest ramp-up in a new location. We have already hired and trained 220+ multisensor fusion experts on our Ango Hub software and they have started working on critical customer projects.”

The company emphasizes responsible AI through ethical practices. Coimbatore is ranked as one of the most liveable cities in India and at the very top for women’s safety. iMerit has also been steadily growing its India business. With Automotive AI in India poised to cross a billion dollars in the next five years, the company hopes to leverage its global know-how to help the Indian industry also build a strong AI data backbone.

“What excites us is the combination of technology strength and high-quality education of the talent pool here. We plan to grow our investment in this office. We are already looking at growing aggressively in 2025,” added Basu.

About iMerit:

iMerit is a global software-delivered AI data solutions company providing high-quality data to power AI applications. Led by its product AngoHub, iMerit unifies automation, human experts, and analytics for data-centric AI, driving superior model training.

For over 10 years, iMerit has helped leading AI model developers across mission-critical industries like Autonomous Mobility, Healthcare AI, and High Tech. The company’s capabilities span data preparation and annotation, verification and validation, prompt creation and supervised fine-tuning. For more information, visit www.iMerit.net

