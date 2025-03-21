Future Electronics Celebrates Krysten Seguin’s 10-Year Work Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is delighted to celebrate Krysten Seguin’s 10-year work anniversary, a milestone that reflects her dedication, expertise, and the vibrant energy she brings to the team.

Krysten began her journey with Future Electronics in 2014 as an inside sales representative before transitioning to a Customer Service Associate (CSA) role. Within a year, she was offered a CSA position on the Expedites team under the mentorship of Catherine Charest.

“I was very fortunate to have Catherine as a manager,” Krysten shared. “I credit her for how knowledgeable and proficient I am in Excel now.”

Her hard work and growing expertise led to her promotion to Analyst, a role in which she has continued to shine. Krysten’s educational background in Business Management, earned in 2007, has complemented her professional accomplishments at Future Electronics, where her contributions are highly valued.

Outside of work, Krysten finds joy in reading, often immersing herself in books she can’t put down, even finishing 700-page novels in just two days. She also keeps busy with her two young sons, aged three and four, and her nine-month-old Akita/German Shepherd puppy, Leia, who is currently training as a service dog.

“Life is hectic and exhausting, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she says.

Future Electronics recognizes Krysten Seguin’s significant contributions and the positive impact she has made over the past decade. Her journey exemplifies the opportunities for growth and personal fulfillment that make Future Electronics a fantastic place to work.

