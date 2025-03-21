Merstra Transforms Odisha Startup Carnival into a Global Platform for Innovation

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Merstra, a global leader in strategic consulting and innovation, proudly announces the successful conclusion of the Odisha Startup Carnival 2024, a flagship initiative spearheaded by Startup Odisha and Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) Nalanda. Through Merstra’s strategic guidance, the event has been transformed into an internationally recognized platform fostering cross-border collaboration and entrepreneurial growth.

The carnival brought together innovation leaders, policymakers, and startups from across the globe, positioning Odisha as a rising hub for global entrepreneurship. Merstra played a pivotal role in designing the event’s international strategy, coordinating partnerships, managing global outreach, and ensuring seamless execution both locally and globally.

Highlights of Merstra’s Role:

Strategic Partnerships with Global Leaders: Merstra facilitated collaborations with key international organizations, including: Embassy of Israel in India : Represented by Maya Sherman, Innovation Attaché. Business Finland : Represented by Puneet Thakur, Head of Invest In and Innovation Collaboration, and Shreshta Sharma, Head of Talent Services. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) : Represented by Rajesh Bhagat, South Asia Consultant, and Zahir Merchant, Senior Project Manager. ProChile : Represented by Misri Goradia, Commercial Representative. London & Partners : Represented by Divya Anil Bajaj.

Merstra facilitated collaborations with key international organizations, including: Impactful Programming: The agenda, designed in collaboration with AIC Nalanda, included: Country presentations showcasing global opportunities for startups. A high-impact panel discussion on “Scaling Startups Globally: Strategies and Frameworks.” One-on-one meetings connecting international representatives with Odisha’s startups. A prestigious networking dinner with government officials, investors, and global leaders.

The agenda, designed in collaboration with AIC Nalanda, included: Strengthening Local Ecosystems: Merstra worked closely with Startup Odisha and Invest Odisha to integrate local strengths into the event’s global framework. This synergy brought together over 100 startups, government officials, and ecosystem stakeholders.

A Milestone for Odisha’s Global Ambitions

The Odisha Startup Carnival 2024 successfully showcased Odisha’s potential to the global stage, with representation from five countries and a dynamic lineup of speakers and participants. The event underscored the state’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship while building bridges between local startups and international markets.

A Statement from Merstra:

“Merstra is honored to have played a strategic role in transforming the Odisha Startup Carnival into a global event. This initiative exemplifies how regional ecosystems can achieve international prominence through visionary strategy and collaboration. We are proud to support Odisha’s journey in becoming a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Ebin Ephrem Elavathingal, Director at Merstra.

About Merstra: Merstra is a global consulting firm specializing in strategy, innovation, and ecosystem development. With a focus on empowering organizations to scale globally, Merstra partners with stakeholders across sectors to create transformative impact.

For more information, visit Merstra’s website