Mobile Mark, Inc.’s Linda Clark Awarded Coronation Medal from King Charles III

Itasca, IL, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Last July, Mobile Mark proudly celebrated its 40th anniversary. This remarkable achievement underscores our enduring commitment to a core principle from our founder, Irv. Sylvan. From the beginning, Irv knew that great people make great teams, make great things happen and would make his company successful. Perhaps nobody exemplifies this more than Linda Clark, Managing Director of Mobile Mark Europe.

Combining her entrepreneurial spirit, compassion for people, community, and love of country, Linda was among teams of individuals who participated in the Coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023, and was awarded a special “Coronation medal” in gratitude for her dedication and involvement.

Linda has been an official London Ambassador working in London since 2012 for the London Olympic Games. Being a part of this volunteer organization takes commitment and passion, Linda received extensive training for her role. Training all the teams required for the 2012 Olympic Games took over a year. As a result of the success of the games, the organization and teams of volunteers became a permanent element of London, and Linda has proudly been a leader ever since. Over the years, she has participated in various events, including the yearly London Marathon and shorter runs such as 1/2 marathons, Cycle London, NFL Football and soccer events, New Year’s Eve, Queen Elizabeth II funeral, and many others. Still wanting to do more, Linda spends all weekends during August as a London Ambassador based at Piccadilly Circus, helping visitors/tourists navigate London’s capital city either on foot or by public transport.

As incredible as these accomplishments are, there’s still more. Linda is a registered reading assistant, listening via TEAMS/SKYPE or telephone to children or adolescents who are struggling to learn to read and being there for them when they go wrong or struggle.

Linda says, “It gives a great amount of satisfaction knowing that you are helping someone to develop a necessary skill, no matter what age, gender, nationality, or religion.”

Mobile Mark, Inc., and fellow team members have also benefited from these traits for nearly 40 years, and each has become better because of them. From the entire Mobile Mark family, congratulations on this well-deserved honor.

About Mobile Mark, Inc.

Tested and trusted for over 40 years, Mobile Mark strives for excellence in engineering by designing and manufacturing site, mobile, and device antennas from 30 MHz – 7.2 GHz. The company is recognized for introducing innovative designs in sixteen wireless industries with applications that include GPS Tracking and Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE and 5G Ready, Wi-Fi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M and IoT, Smart City Networks, and Autonomous and Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, research, and principal manufacturing facility is located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility, Mobile Mark Europe, is located near Birmingham, UK. Learn more at www.mobilemark.com.

