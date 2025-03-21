Pump Technical Services Limited: Exclusive UK Distributor of Jung Pumpen Products

Kent, UK, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Pump Technical Services Limited (PTS) is proud to be the exclusive UK distributor of Jung Pumpen products, a legacy of engineering excellence from Germany. With decades of experience in the installation, maintenance, and repair of Jung Pumpen’s wastewater solutions, PTS is a trusted name in providing reliable and efficient products for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

A Century of Excellence with Jung Pumpen

Founded in 1924 by Heinrich Christian Jung in Steinhagen, Germany, Jung Pumpen has been setting benchmarks in wastewater technology for a century. Known for pioneering innovation, the company introduced the world’s first submersible pump in 1954, transforming the way wastewater was managed.

Since then, Jung Pumpen has continued to innovate, designing products that meet evolving demands in plumbing, drainage, and sanitation. The U3 submersible pump, launched in the 1970s, became a hallmark of reliability, with its seventh-generation model introduced in 2022. Today, Jung Pumpen products are globally recognized for their precision engineering and durability.

Comprehensive Product Range Jung Pumps

Pump Technical Services Limited offers a diverse selection of Jung Pumpen products, ensuring solutions for a variety of drainage and wastewater challenges. These include:

Submersible Pumps: Designed for efficient wastewater disposal.

Lifting Stations: Ideal for managing wastewater in locations without natural drainage.

Sewage Pumping Stations: Perfect for domestic and industrial sewage transport.

Control Units: Advanced systems to enhance pump performance and reliability.

PTS proudly stocks popular models such as the U3K, U3K Spezial, Trashmaster, Foulmaster, and Plancofix, catering to diverse needs across residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

Why Choose Pump Technical Services Limited?

As the sole UK distributor of Jung Pumpen products, PTS combines unmatched access to premium products with deep technical expertise. All engineers at PTS undergo specialized training in Jung Pumpen technologies, ensuring the highest level of service and support.

Service Offerings

Pump Technical Services Limited is committed to ensuring the seamless operation of Jung Pumpen products through comprehensive services:

Installation

Expert engineers ensure that every product is installed with precision, considering the unique needs of each site to optimize performance and reliability.

Maintenance

Routine servicing is essential to extend the lifespan of pumps. PTS’s maintenance services include thorough inspections, cleaning, and adjustments to ensure all components operate at peak efficiency.

Repairs

In the event of a breakdown, PTS offers fast and reliable emergency repair services. The engineers aim to restore functionality quickly, minimizing downtime and inconvenience.

With the UK’s largest inventory of Jung Pumpen products housed at its Kent headquarters, PTS ensures rapid delivery and immediate support to customers nationwide.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

Jung Pumpen’s commitment to quality and innovation is evident in its “Made in Germany” products, renowned for their superior craftsmanship, reliability, and durability. Pump Technical Services Limited is proud to uphold these values, bringing world-class wastewater solutions to the UK.

Contact Information

For inquiries about Jung Pumpen products and services, contact Pump Technical Services Limited:

Phone: 01322 357080

Address: Pump House, Unit 12, Bilton Road Industrial Estate, Erith, Kent, DA8 2AN

Experience the unmatched reliability of Jung Pumpen products with Pump Technical Services Limited, the trusted UK partner for all your wastewater management needs.