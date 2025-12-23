Process Mining Software Market Future Trends by Application & Region

The global process mining software market was valued at approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 21.92 billion by 2030, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 59.4% from 2025 to 2030. This exceptional growth is primarily driven by accelerating digital transformation initiatives, the increasing adoption of cloud-based enterprise solutions, and the growing need for advanced business process optimization across industries.

Organizations are increasingly adopting process mining software to gain transparency into operational workflows, identify inefficiencies, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance overall performance. By providing data-driven insights into real-time and historical processes, process mining enables enterprises to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve decision-making.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies is further strengthening market demand by enabling predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and real-time process monitoring. Additionally, the rising complexity of enterprise processes and the growing reliance on data-driven strategies are fueling widespread adoption of process mining solutions globally.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe dominated the global process mining software market, accounting for 46.1% of total revenue in 2024.

The UK led the European market, holding the largest revenue share in 2024.

By component, the software segment accounted for the largest share, representing 73.2% of total revenue in 2024.

By deployment model, the cloud-based segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 66.0% in 2024.

By application, transactional procurement emerged as the leading segment, capturing 22.3% of market revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2024): USD 1.4 Billion

Projected Market Size (2030): USD 21.92 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 59.4%

Largest Regional Market: Europe (2024)

Competitive Landscape

The global process mining software market is highly competitive and innovation-driven, with several key players actively expanding their capabilities and market presence. Leading companies include ABBYY Solutions Limited, Celonis GmbH, Fluxicon BV, and others.

Market participants are employing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and continuous product innovation to strengthen their competitive positions. Companies are also focused on expanding their solution portfolios by integrating AI, machine learning, and automation technologies, while enhancing scalability and global reach. Significant investments in research and development support the creation of advanced solutions designed to meet evolving enterprise requirements.

ABBYY Solutions Limited offers advanced process intelligence solutions that deliver end-to-end visibility into enterprise workflows. The company enables organizations to optimize operations, reduce operational costs, and improve compliance through data-driven insights, serving industries focused on operational excellence and digital transformation.

Key Players Include:

ABBYY Solutions Limited

Celonis GmbH

Fluxicon BV

Hyland Software, Inc.

myInvenio, an IBM Company

QPR Software Plc

Signavio

Software AG

UiPath, Inc.

Conclusion

The process mining software market is set for unprecedented growth, driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing cloud adoption, and the demand for intelligent, data-driven process optimization. As enterprises seek greater transparency, agility, and efficiency in their operations, process mining solutions—enhanced by AI and machine learning—are expected to play a critical role in shaping the future of enterprise performance management.