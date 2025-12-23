Automotive Sun Visor Market Growth Trends by Material, Vehicle & Component

The global automotive sun visor market was valued at approximately USD 2,460.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3,241.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2030. One of the major factors driving market expansion is the steady increase in global vehicle production and sales.

As automotive manufacturing volumes rise, demand for essential interior components such as sun visors increases correspondingly. Growth is particularly strong in emerging economies, where rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes are fueling higher vehicle ownership rates. This trend is especially prominent in the Asia-Pacific region, with countries such as China and India experiencing significant growth in automobile production, thereby boosting demand for sun visors across passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

At the same time, consumer expectations for automotive interiors continue to evolve. Today’s drivers seek sun visors that provide more than basic glare protection. Features such as integrated vanity mirrors, lighting systems, and smart functionalities like auto-dimming are becoming increasingly desirable. However, meeting these expectations while maintaining affordability remains a key challenge for manufacturers, who must balance innovation, quality, and cost efficiency.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 38.3% in 2024.

The U.S. automotive sun visor market led North America and held the highest regional revenue share in 2024.

By vehicle type, passenger vehicles dominated the global market with a revenue share of 44.8% in 2024.

By component type, conventional sun visors accounted for the highest revenue share in 2024.

By material, vinyl emerged as the leading segment, capturing 65.1% of total revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2024): USD 2,460.45 Billion

Projected Market Size (2030): USD 3,241.12 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.7%

Largest Regional Market: North America (2024)

Competitive Landscape

The automotive sun visor market features several well-established players, including Irvin Automotive Products, Inc., Grupo Antolin, KASAI KOGYO CO., LTD., and IAC Group. The industry comprises a diverse mix of companies engaged in the design, manufacturing, and supply of sun visors for a wide range of vehicle types.

Market growth is supported by increasing demand for enhanced safety, comfort, and advanced interior features. To maintain a competitive edge, leading companies are focusing on product innovation, material advancements, and strategic partnerships aligned with evolving automotive design trends.

Grupo Antolin is a key manufacturer of automotive interior components, including advanced sun visors. The company has introduced retractable sun visor designs that improve interior aesthetics, ergonomics, and design flexibility.

Key Players Include:

Irvin Automotive Products, Inc.

Grupo Antolin

GUMOTEX

KASAI KOGYO CO., LTD.

Atlas Holdings

FOMPAK

Hayashi Telempu Corporation

Benecke-Kaliko AG

BRACE

Conclusion

The automotive sun visor market is set for steady growth, driven by rising vehicle production, evolving consumer preferences, and continuous innovation in automotive interior components. As manufacturers increasingly integrate comfort-enhancing and smart features into sun visor designs, the market is expected to remain an important segment within the broader automotive interiors industry.