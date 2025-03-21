London, UK, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Corvus Global Events proudly announces – The 8th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2025 conference, set to take place from May 28-29, 2025 London, United Kingdom! In this 8th edition as we explore the novel technologies and developments reforming the pharmaceutical industry, we also dive deep into the implementation and advances in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, informatics and data science which has redefined the development of new drugs, tackle diseases, improving healthcare and much more.

Conference Link: https://corvusglobalevents.com/conference/digi-tech-pharma-ai



Registration Link: https://corvusglobalevents.com/digi-tech-pharma-ai/products