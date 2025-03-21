Jobcube Expands to Singapore as Its Second International Market

Singapore, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — On December 12, Jobcube was released in Singapore, making it a sister site of our US version. We’re extremely excited to be heading into the Asian market with Singapore as our first market. We were impressed by this vibrant, multicultural market, which is why we believe we can bring our strength with serving diverse populations to the fore. Jobs for every person can be found on this site!

In fact, our first move has been to create a site specifically fine-tuned for job seekers in Singapore, featuring filters to search by eligibility and various criteria tailored to Singapore. Through this initiative, we aim to increase Jobcube’s traffic within Singapore and enhance brand awareness across the Asia region. And this is just the beginning. Watch this space, Singapore!

Contact：support@jobcube.com

About Jobcube, Inc.

Jobcube, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kakaku.com, Inc. established in Delaware, USA in 2023. It operates an online job board that connects employers and jobseekers. Kakaku.com, Inc., the parent company, is a Japanese Internet service provider founded in 1997 and operates one of the largest web services in Japan in various fields, including the product comparison site “Kakaku.com” and the restaurant search and reservation service “Tabelog”. Since 2015, the company has been operating “Kyujin-Box,” a job search service, which has received favorable reviews for its ability to search a wide range of job information in bulk according to many and varied needs, and it boasts users starting from young adults though to senior citizens.