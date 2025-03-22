Brand New 2025 Healthcare Lecture Series Launches in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg, FL, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Residents of St. Petersburg now have access to an exciting new healthcare lecture series designed to empower the community with knowledge about innovative and natural approaches to managing chronic health conditions. Hosted in a beautiful atmosphere by Justin Mandel, DOM, founder of Elite Care & Alternative Medicine, this series aims to provide attendees with cutting-edge insights into various health concerns, backed by over 20 years of clinical experience and expertise.

The inaugural lecture, was first held on Tuesday, December 3rd at 7 PM, focused on chronic pain, offering attendees a rare glimpse into Dr. Justin’s breakthrough discovery in chronic pain management. His insights, drawn from more than two decades of clinical practice and over 70,000 treatments safely performed, offered a fresh perspective on chronic pain. Attendees left with practical strategies for pain relief and a deeper understanding of how to address chronic conditions without relying on medications. In addition to the valuable information shared, attendees enjoyed a unique authentic Chinese herbal medicine experience. The tea not only enhanced the evening’s atmosphere but also allowed guests to experience the calming benefits of traditional herbal medicine firsthand.

The next lecture in the series will focus on upper back pain scheduled for the middle of January, one of Dr. Justin’s two specialties. Future topics include migraines, Overactive Bladder (OAB), chronic fatigue symptoms and tackling “impossible” patient cases, offering something for anyone seeking natural, effective solutions for complex health concerns.

“Our goal is to educate and empower the community with actionable insights that can improve their quality of life,” said Dr. Justin. “This series is a platform to share breakthrough discoveries and offer real solutions for patients who often feel overlooked by traditional healthcare.”

For more information on upcoming lectures, visit www.EliteCare.clinic/lectures. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged to secure a spot at future events.

Media Contact:

Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine

Phone: 727-606-8700

Email: info@EliteCare.clinic

Website: https://elitecare.clinic/