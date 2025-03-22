Future Electronics Launches Quarterly Digital Campaign Focused on Energy Innovation

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest quarterly digital campaign centered on Energy Innovation. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to empowering its customers with solutions in power generation, energy storage, EV charging, and everything in between.

As the energy sector rapidly evolves with new technologies and tight windows of opportunity, staying ahead of industry trends is more crucial than ever. Future Electronics is uniquely positioned to be the bridge from concept to creation, offering unmatched insights and engineering expertise to help its customers break new ground with innovative designs.

As part of the worldwide campaign, Future Electronics will center themselves around four key, trending technology subsegments:

• E-Mobility

• EV Charging

• Energy Storage

• Renewable Energy

• Smart Grid & Metering

To learn more about the global initiative, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/our-solutions/energy-innovation.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

