CHETU FOUNDATION MAKES IMPACT IN SOUTH FLORIDA

SUNRISE, FL, 2025-12-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Chetu Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Chetu, a global digital intelligence and custom software solutions provider, is continuing to make a difference in South Florida through its charitable giving, in-kind contributions, and volunteer support.

“We established the Chetu Foundation as a means to provide positive impact here in South Florida and around the world,” said Atal Bansal, CEO and Founder of Chetu. “The Chetu family is proud to support humanitarian aid, educational and health organizations financially, through resources, and by volunteering our time. Giving back to the community is an integral component of our identity.”

The Chetu Foundation has made significant donations over the years, such as:

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital – $100,000 contributed for the building of a sensory room made to comfort children on the autism spectrum.

“What we do is based on the notion that acts of kindness, no matter how small can lead to a ripple effect of change in society,” said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. “Be it through the education of children and their growth, support for our brave first responders, or being there for people hit by disasters, we want to add value in all the ways we can.”

Beyond South Florida, the Chetu Foundation has made a meaningful impact globally. The Foundation recently donated seven electric vehicles to Akshaya Patra in India to help deliver daily meals to children. Additionally, it provides annual scholarships for students at the SDBVM school in Noida, India, where Chetu has three campuses, and gave relief aid to victims of flooding in India and the earthquake in Ecuador.

“At Chetu, we believe that giving back isn’t limited by borders,” said Atal Bansal. “Whether it’s supporting students, helping communities recover from natural disasters, or providing resources to improve daily life, our goal is to make a real, tangible difference. Seeing the impact of these efforts motivates our entire team to keep finding ways to give back.”

For more information, please visit chetufoundation.org.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Through our proprietary Track2AI™ framework, an eight-step approach to simplifying AI adoption, we streamline and accelerate AI implementation. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 12 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation’s mission is based on the principles of “Empowering People,” “Improving the Quality of Life,” “Giving Back to Communities,” and “Creating and Sustaining Change.” While the Foundation actively supports disaster recovery aid and humanitarian assistance, the main focus is the improvement of childhood wellbeing and education in the local communities around the world. To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit chetufoundation.org.