Non Ferrous Metal Works: Setting the Standard in Global Non-Ferrous Casting

CAPE TOWN, 2025-12-05 — /EPR Network/ — With a heritage firmly rooted in metallurgy, Non Ferrous Metal Works (NFM) proudly announces the continued growth and international recognition of its foundry operations. Originally a lead smelter, the NFM Foundry has evolved into a state-of-the-art casting facility that provides clients all over the world with precisely engineered non-ferrous castings.

Modern continuous induction furnaces, built to create superior castings for a wide variety of alloys and billet diameters, are at the core of NFM’s operations. This innovative technology guarantees consistency and quality in every product by allowing the foundry to satisfy both complex design specifications and large-scale production requirements.

The talented group of smelters at NFM contributes unmatched casting process experience. To ensure compliance with international standards, every billet and cast form is subjected to rigorous quality checks. Being a foundry with ISO 9001:2015 certification, NFM guarantees that all operations adhere to strict quality management guidelines, giving customers peace of mind that every casting meets and surpasses industry standards.

With a focus on non-ferrous metals like copper, brass, and bronze, the foundry offers solutions to industries that require accuracy and robustness. NFM works closely with customers to customise its production processes to meet exact specifications, whether for high-volume runs that require efficiency and dependability or complex components that require fine detail.

NFM is dedicated to maintaining international standards in every facet of its operations, regardless of its technological prowess. In the global non-ferrous casting industry, the NFM Foundry is a leader thanks to its sophisticated casting methods, expert craftsmanship, and rigorous adherence to ISO 9001:2015 standards.

Non Ferrous Metal Works keeps upping its stellar reputation for quality, guaranteeing that clients will always get the best products. For industries needing superior non-ferrous castings, NFM continues to be a preferred partner by striking a balance between innovation, accuracy, and competitive pricing. To learn more about their Foundry service, visit their website at https://nfm.co.za/

About Non Ferrous Metal Works

