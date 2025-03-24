Auraya Proudly Sponsors Five9 Sales Kick-Off 2025 to Showcase Revolutionary EVA for Five9



San Diego, CA, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Auraya, a global leader in voice biometrics technology, is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the highly anticipated Five9 Sales Kick-Off 2025, taking place from February 3rd to February 5th in San Diego, California, marking another exciting chapter in Auraya’s partnership with Five9, highlighting our shared commitment to driving innovation in customer experience and fraud prevention.

Auraya’s EVA Voice Biometrics, now natively integrated with the Five9 Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform, will be a key focus of the event. This state-of-the-art solution is designed to deliver unparalleled security and seamless user experiences to businesses leveraging the Five9 platform.

What to Expect at the Event

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Paul Magee (Chief Executive Officer), Mark Ebersbach (VP of Sales NA), and John Triano (Head of Sales NA), who will provide insights into Auraya’s groundbreaking advancements in voice biometrics and their transformative impact on fraud detection and customer engagement.

EVA for Five9 brings several unmatched benefits:

– Effortless Customization: Tailor solutions to meet unique business requirements with ease.

– Instant Deployment: Seamless integration through the Five9 CX Marketplace.

– Enhanced Security and User Experience: Powered by cutting-edge voice biometric technology for secure, frictionless interactions.

Auraya and Five9: Driving the Future of CX and Fraud Prevention

The native integration of EVA with Five9 enables organizations to deploy secure, innovative voice biometrics solutions without complexity, enhancing contact center security and transforming customer interactions.

“We’re thrilled to once again join forces with Five9 at their Sales Kick-Off 2025. Our partnership reflects a mutual dedication to revolutionizing the way businesses protect and interact with their customers,” said Paul Magee, CEO of Auraya. “EVA for Five9 is a game-changer for businesses looking to combine security, efficiency, and superior customer experience.”

Explore the Future with Auraya

The Five9 Sales Kick-Off 2025 is a premier platform for learning, networking, and exploring cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of customer experience. Attendees are encouraged to visit Auraya’s booth and meet our team of experts to gain deeper insights into how EVA for Five9 can transform their operations.

For more details about Auraya’s sponsorship and the EVA for Five9 solution, visit our website.

About Auraya

Auraya is a global leader in voice biometrics technology, providing innovative solutions that enable organizations to deliver seamless and secure customer experiences. Powered by the EVA Voice Biometrics Suite, Auraya empowers businesses across industries with tailored solutions for fraud prevention, security, and operational efficiency.