Petite Magnolia Photography Opens New Studio in McMurray to Serve Pittsburgh Families

McMurray, PA, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Petite Magnolia Photography, led by owner and accomplished Pittsburgh newborn photographer Brooke Tennant, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new studio space in the heart of Peters Township. Starting in mid-January, families throughout the greater Pittsburgh area can enjoy a full service luxury photography experience thoughtfully crafted to honor life’s most important milestones.

Located at 628 East McMurray Road, McMurray, PA 15317, the new studio is designed to provide a welcoming and stress-free environment for families. From the moment clients arrive, they are greeted by a cozy waiting area complete with a stocked fridge offering drinks and snacks to keep little ones (and adults!) content. Children can relax or play while moms peruse an extensive wardrobe collection of over 100 dresses, ensuring the perfect look for their session.

Enhancing the experience, Rachel, one of Pittsburgh’s top hair and makeup artists, is on-site to pamper moms, helping them feel radiant and camera-ready. The spacious session room offers ample space for families to get comfortable and truly enjoy the process. As a dedicated Pittsburgh newborn photographer, Brooke Tennant ensures every detail is carefully thought through so that clients can truly enjoy the experience with their family.

The studio also features an array of heirloom albums, matted albums, and matted print boxes on display, allowing clients to see and feel the exceptional quality of Petite Magnolia’s offerings. For those who love an in-home lifestyle aesthetic, the new studio includes thoughtfully curated settings such as a white crib and bed, adding a personal touch to each session.

“I’ve designed our new space to be a sanctuary where families can relax, connect, and truly enjoy the moment,” says Brooke Tennant. “As a Pittsburgh newborn photographer, my goal is to not only provide stunning images but to turn those images into beautiful artwork for the client’s home while also providing an unforgettable experience.”

Petite Magnolia Photography’s new studio represents a significant milestone in its commitment to serving families in Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Ohio and beyond. Brooke Tennant invites families to discover this inspiring space and celebrate their stories through the lens of a trusted Pittsburgh newborn photographer.

Additionally, new for 2025, Brooke Tennant is excited to introduce in-home black & white newborn sessions, providing families with a timeless and intimate way to capture their little one’s earliest days in the comfort of their own home. These sessions focus on natural moments and authentic connections, beautifully preserving the simplicity and emotion of newborn life in stunning monochrome imagery.

For more information or to book a session, please visit www.petitemagnoliaphotography.com or call (724) 454-3183.

About Petite Magnolia Photography



Petite Magnolia Photography specializes in timeless and elegant photography for families, newborns, and maternity. Owned and operated by Brooke Tennant, a renowned Pittsburgh newborn photographer, the studio is dedicated to creating meaningful keepsakes that families will treasure for generations.